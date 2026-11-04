Barcelona's "magic" Lamine Yamal hailed by Spanish media for "sensational" performance

Lamine Yamal was again in excellent form on Tuesday evening, as Barcelona recorded a 3-0 victory over Premier League side Aston Villa in the league stage of the Champions League.

The Spain international opened the scoring against Villa, and he remained a constant threat for the Catalan outfit in their success over Unai Emery's team at Camp Nou.

The 19-year-old is having an incredible season at club level, scoring 13 goals and registering 11 assists in 15 appearances in all competitions.

Yamal has also now scored 14 Champions League goals as a teenager, setting a new record in the competition, and the youngster's latest heroics saw him earn a host of praise from the Spanish media.

Lamine Yamal has broken Mbappé's record for the most goals by a teenager in Champions League history (14) ? https://t.co/uN0Y093nno — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 3, 2026

What have the Spanish media said about Lamine Yamal?

As expected, the Spanish media were full of praise for Yamal.

El Nacional branded Yamal's performance "magic" and "sensational", calling him a "real headache" for Premier League side Villa due to his constant threat in the final third of the field.

Vavel Espana, meanwhile, called Yamal a 'game-changer', noting his ability to turn the match at any given moment, as Villa found out in the Champions League fixture.

AS focused on Yamal's relationship with Raphinha, who scored twice, saying that the attacking duo had "a lethal connection" in the European match.

Mundo Deportivo, meanwhile, focused on Yamal's goal, noting it's importance at a key stage of the match, with the attacker making the breakthrough.

Aston Villa make a mistake at the back and Lamine Yamal makes them pay inside 10 minutes ⚡ ? Stream on TNT Sports & HBO Max: https://t.co/fRCRh6tXYB https://t.co/1IcWOPMJlt — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 3, 2026

What next for Yamal and Barcelona?

Barcelona lost back-to-back matches towards the end of October, going down 4-2 to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League before suffering a 2-1 loss to Real Madrid in La Liga.

However, the response to those results have been impressive, with the Catalan team winning 6-1 against Alaves at the weekend before beating Villa 3-0 on Tuesday night.

Hansi Flick's side will now be aiming to make it three wins in a row when they head to the Spanish capital on Sunday to take on Atletico Madrid in La Liga.

Barcelona's first match after the November international break is against Villarreal on November 22, before heading to Sabah in the Champions League three days later.

November will then end with a league fixture against Deportivo La Coruna.