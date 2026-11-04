Preview: Aarhus vs Braga - prediction, team news, lineups

Danish outfit Aarhus will look to make home advantage count when they go head to head with Portuguese side Braga at Cepheus Park in matchday three of the Conference League on Thursday.

With just one point from the opening two games, the home side will be eager to finally get off the mark, while the Portuguese outfit will look to build on a dominant league display at the weekend and continue from where they left off against Gent a fortnight ago.

Match preview

What seemed like a resurgent domestic spell was met with disappointment at the weekend as Aarhus suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Brondby when the two sides met at Brondby Stadium on Sunday.

Having failed to taste victory in the opening nine league games, De Hvii'e bounced back with two victories and one draw from their subsequent three outings, seeing off SonderjyskE and Viborg in that run, before strikes from Marko Divkovic and Mads Frokjaer saw them crash back to earth on Sunday.

Aarhus' struggles have extended beyond the league, with the Danish outfit managing just one point from their first two Conference League games and in need of a lift ahead of more challenging opponents on their schedule.

Jakob Poulsen’s men kicked off their Conference League journey with a 1-0 defeat against Belgian outfit Gent on October 15, one week before playing out a 1-1 stalemate with Egnatia, with James Bogere scoring in the 49th minute to cancel out Ildi Gruda’s 13th-minute opener and force a share of the spoils.

After back-to-back games on the road, home comfort now awaits Aarhus, who will fancy their chances in front of their supporters, having picked up two wins and two draws from four matches at Cepheus Park since September 5.

© Imago / Atlantico

Over in Portugal, Braga responded to their disappointing cup exit with a commanding team display at the weekend when they secured a 3-0 victory over Famalicao in the second of their cup-and-league double header.

Following a goalless first half at the Estadio Municipal de Braga, the home side upped the ante after the break, with Ricardo Horta and Pau Vitor netting on either side of Vitor Rofino’s 67th-minute own goal to sink the Vila Nova and rise into eighth place in the Primeira Liga standings.

This was a timely boost for Braga ahead of their return to action in Europe, having lost five of their previous six matches across all competitions, including successive Primeira Liga defeats against Sporting CP, Gil Vicente and Nacional, and a penalty-shootout loss to Famalicao in the Taca da Liga quarter-finals on October 29.

Attention now turns to the Conference League, where Franclim Carvalho’s men were denied a dream start to the campaign on October 15, when they suffered a 3-0 hammering at the hands of Swiss outfit Copenhagen, with Mohamed Elyounoussi opening the scoring in the 49th minute before Andreas Cornelius netted a late brace to cap off an impressive opening-day display.

However, Os Arcebispos bounced back one week later against Gent, claiming a 2-0 victory over the Belgian outfit at the Estadio Municipal de Braga thanks to goals from Vitor Gomez and Gabriel Martine on either side of the half-time break.

Questions remain over Braga’s ability to deliver on the road, and they will need to be at their best at Cepheus Park, having failed to taste victory in their most recent four away matches while managing just one win in eight since the start of August.

Aarhus Conference League form:

Aarhus form (all competitions):

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Braga Conference League form:

Braga form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / AFLOSPORT

Aarhus will take to the pitch without Swedish defender Eric Kahl, who is currently suspended after picking up a red card against Egnatia in matchday two on October 22.

While Kahl’s absence represents a major setback at the defensive end of the pitch, Poulsen should rely on Iceland international Daniel Gretarsson, with the 31-year-old coming into the fold to form the back three with Colin Rosler and Frederik Tingager.

On the injury front, Aarhus remain without the midfield duo of Nicolai Poulsen and Kevin Yakob, who have been ruled out through knee and Achilles tendon injuries respectively.

As for Braga, Sikou Niakate continues his long road to full fitness after sustaining an Achilles tendon injury back in April and the 27-year-old defender will play no part in Thursday’s tie.

Off the back of a roaring team display against Famalicao, Carvalho could name a similar XI in Denmark, with Mario Dorgeles, Horta, Gabriel Martinez and Fran Navarro forming the attacking quartet, while Vitor Gomez and Adrian Leon Barisic should retain their roles at the defensive end of the pitch.

Aarhus possible starting lineup:

Hansen; Rosler, Tingager, Gretarsson; Carstensen, Arnstad, Solbakken, Andersen; Jorgensen, McCowatt; Bogere

Braga possible starting lineup:

Fontes; Gomez, Barisic, Lagerbielke, Arrey-Mbi; Gorby, Moutinho; Dorgeles, Horta, Martinez; Navarro

We say: Aarhus 0-2 Braga

Having stumbled into the campaign, Aarhus will be eager to finally kickstart their European journey in front of their home supporters, but Braga’s experience in Europe could prove valuable in what is expected to be a well-contested encounter. The Portuguese outfit boast superior quality across this pitch, and we expect that this should see them emerge with the result here, albeit by the odd goal.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.