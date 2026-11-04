Man United transfer news: 'Big' clubs in for Michael Carrick's £25m defender as contract crisis looms in summer window

Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot has a number of clubs interested in his signature ahead of the summer transfer window, the latest report has claimed.

Michael Carrick will hope to have earned some reprieve after his side beat Roma 3-2 in dramatic fashion on Tuesday in the Champions League.

However, the Red Devils had to come from 2-0 down to claim victory, and there are serious concerns about the team's defensive performances this season.

Roma enjoyed success against United's left side, with defender Dalot struggling to deal with Matias Soule, and his display has led to some calls from supporters for him to be replaced.

A new report from Calciomercato claims that the full-back could in fact be a target of teams like Roma next summer, especially as he will have just a year left on his contract at the end of the season.

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Diogo Dalot future: Should Man United keep or sell defender?

Valued by Transfermarkt at just over £25m, Dalot is arguably the most versatile defender United have, as while he is at his best as a right-back, he has frequently been used as a left-back.

The Portuguese can also be used as an emergency option in the middle of a back four, and having a versatile player in the squad could be valuable.

Dalot is not particularly creative, and his lack of speed can at times result in opposition wingers beating him, though his size and strength does make him an asset considering the Premier League has become increasingly physical.

Keeping him at Old Trafford for another year would not necessarily be damaging, but there could be scope to upgrade on the 27-year-old over the next few transfer windows.

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Man United contract situation: Major summer rebuild for Michael Carrick

Dalot will have just a year remaining on his deal at the end of the season, but there are question marks about the future of several defenders at Old Trafford.

Lisandro Martinez's contract expires at the end of 2026-27, while Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire are also into their final year of their deals.

United will almost certainly have to rebuild large parts of their defence in the summer, and given the inflection point the club are currently at, it is imperative that they are proactive ahead of that transfer window in order to halt their slide down the division.