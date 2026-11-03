Tuesday's Champions League roundup: PSG and Barcelona among the goals as Man United complete remarkable comeback

Tuesday's Champions League action delivered plenty of drama, with a total of nine games taking place across Europe.

Manchester United staged a remarkable comeback against Roma, Paris Saint-Germain ran riot against Villarreal and Bayern Munich secured an impressive away win over Atletico Madrid.

There was also a comfortable home win for Barcelona against Aston Villa, while Inter Milan convincingly beat Feyenoord.

Galatasaray, Sporting Lisbon and LASK also collected three points, with Lille and Bodo/Glimt playing out the only draw.

Here, Sports Mole provides a roundup of Thursday's Champions League action.

Man United 3-2 Roma: Cunha inspires stunning comeback as Red Devils snatch much-needed win

LOOK AT THOSE SCENES ? From two goals down, Matheus Cunha completes Man Utd's comeback as they defeat Roma 3-2! ? https://t.co/EwhKx1rNkY — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 3, 2026

Manchester United produced a remarkable second-half recovery to beat Roma 3-2 at Old Trafford, having trailed by two goals at the interval.

The visitors appeared in complete control after Matias Soule and Donyell Malen put them 2-0 up, with United facing a fourth consecutive defeat across all competitions.

However, Bruno Fernandes reduced the deficit from the penalty spot in the 58th minute, before Matheus Cunha bagged a brace in the last 10 minutes to complete a stunning turnaround.

The Brazilian was later sent off in stoppage time after picking up a second yellow card, but it had no effect on the result as United held on for a first win in nine games.

The result will somewhat ease the pressure on head coach Michael Carrick and he will be keen for United to carry their momentum into their upcoming Premier League clash with Aston Villa on Sunday.

Villarreal 0-6 PSG: European champions make a statement with demolition job

What a moment for 17 year-old David Boly, who scores less than five minutes into his UCL debut ? PSG make it SIX in Spain ? ? Stream on TNT Sports & HBO Max: https://t.co/fRCRh6tXYB https://t.co/b0PZHjJa7B — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 3, 2026

Paris Saint-Germain produced the most dominant performance of the evening, sweeping Villarreal aside 6-0 to underline their credentials as one of the favourites to win the Champions League.

The reigning champions were devastating in attack, with Fabian Ruiz scoring twice and Joao Neves, Desire Doue, Senny Mayulu and 17-year-old David Boly also finding the back of the net.

The result was particularly damaging for Villarreal, who have only picked up one victory after previously suffering defeats to Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool.

PSG's victory, meanwhile, saw them go top of the table with four wins from four games after previously beating Slovan Bratislava, Manchester City and Barcelona.

Barcelona 3-0 Aston Villa: Yamal and Raphinha put Villa to the sword

Full-time scenes in Barcelona as the hosts beat Aston Villa 3-0 ?? ? Stream on TNT Sports & HBO Max: https://t.co/fRCRh6tXYB https://t.co/OwBNbd4f4S — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 3, 2026

Barcelona brought Aston Villa's perfect start to their Champions League campaign to an end with a convincing 3-0 victory at Camp Nou.

Lamine Yamal gave the hosts an early lead after capitalising on a mistake from Joao Gomes, but the likes of Matty Cash, Victor Lindelof and Johan Manzambi did have chances to equalise for Villa.

However, Raphinha ultimately proved the difference between the sides, doubling Barcelona's lead shortly after half-time with a deflected effort.

The winger then scored his second with an excellent finish following a superb ball from Joao Cancelo.

Villa had moments of encouragement, but Unai Emery's side struggled to match Barcelona's quality in the final third.

For Hansi Flick's side, it was an important victory as they bounced back after suffering two defeats in their last three games across all competitions.

Atletico Madrid 0-2 Bayern Munich: Karl and Laimer deliver impressive away-day victory

A great pass from Kane, and Laimer smashes it in to double Bayern’s lead ? ? Stream on TNT Sports & HBO Max: https://t.co/fRCRh6tXYB https://t.co/bSA92VGDJP — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 3, 2026

Bayern Munich maintained their unbeaten start to the Champions League campaign with a deserved 2-0 victory over Atletico Madrid at the Metropolitano.

After a competitive first half, Vincent Kompany's side found the breakthrough through Lennart Karl, who chipped Jan Oblak to put the visitors in front.

Atletico struggled to produce much going forward, managing just one shot on target all game, and Bayern doubled their advantage through Konrad Laimer after he was teed up by Harry Kane.

It was another encouraging result for Bayern, who are among the favourites to lift the trophy, while Atletico have questions to answer after managing just one win from their first four games.

Feyenoord 0-3 Inter Milan: Nerazzurri cruise to convincing victory in Rotterdam

Zielinski with a super strike to make it 3-0 in Rotterdam ? ? Stream on TNT Sports & HBO Max: https://t.co/fRCRh6tXYB https://t.co/Hl2oK6ih4Z — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 3, 2026

Inter Milan produced a commanding display to pick up a comfortable 3-0 victory over Feyenoord at De Kuip.

The visitors established control early on, with Yann Bisseck opening the scoring before Francesco Pio Esposito extended their advantage shortly before half time.

Piotr Zielinski then added Inter's third shortly after the interval, effectively putting the contest to bed.

It was a particularly welcome result for Inter after a mixed start to their Champions League campaign, while Feyenoord were left to reflect on another difficult European evening, having now lost to Barcelona, Real Betis and Inter in their opening four fixtures.

Galatasaray 2-0 Stuttgart: Batrakov double fires Turkish giants to important victory

Davinson Sanchez with an unreal assist, and Batrakov doubles Galatasaray’s advantage ?‍? ? Stream on TNT Sports & HBO Max: https://t.co/fRCRh6tXYB https://t.co/Eap8roTRjZ — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 3, 2026

Galatasaray made an explosive start to secure a 2-0 victory over Stuttgart, with Aleksey Batrakov scoring twice inside the opening 15 minutes.

The Russian forward gave the hosts the lead in the 12th minute before doubling their advantage just three minutes later, becoming the first Galatasaray player to score twice in the first 15 minutes of a Champions League match.

Stuttgart had threatened early on, but Galatasaray quickly took control after scoring their first.

The victory lifts Galatasaray to six points from four matches, providing a significant boost after earlier defeats to Sporting and Barcelona.

LASK 4-0 Slovan Bratislava: Austrian side run riot to secure emphatic European victory

It's beauty of a free kick from Kasper Jørgensen to get his second of the night ? ? Stream on TNT Sports & HBO Max: https://t.co/fRCRh6tXYB https://t.co/TPycrEsXcE — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 3, 2026

LASK produced one of their best European performances in recent memory by dismantling Slovan Bratislava 4-0.

The Austrian side made it back-to-back European wins and were comfortably the better team, with the result leaving Slovan rooted to the bottom of the table.

It was another heavy defeat for the Slovakian side, who were previously beaten 6-1 by PSG, 3-0 by Stuttgart and 4-0 by Roma.

Shakhtar Donetsk 0-1 Sporting: Doumbia strike continues Portuguese side's excellent start

⏹️ Great victory in London at @ChampionsLeague ? ⚽ Issa Doumbia 0-1 // #FCSDSCP #UCL https://t.co/S35VymwFfg — Sporting CP English (@SportingCP_en) November 3, 2026

Sporting continued their impressive start with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Shakhtar Donetsk.

The decisive moment came just before the hour mark when Issa Doumbia found the back of the net.

It was a remarkable result for the Portuguese giants, who had sacked head coach Rui Borges just one day earlier after making a poor start to the season in the league.

However, Sporting have impressed in Europe so far with three wins in four games, while Shakhtar have only picked up one.

Bodo/Glimt 0-0 Lille: Defences prevail in only goalless draw of the evening

90’ | 0️⃣-0️⃣ FT. A point a piece tonight as it ends goalless. #BODLOSC https://t.co/1vrfhGGcJN — LOSC (@LOSC_EN) November 3, 2026

Bodo/Glimt and Lille played out a goalless draw in Norway, with both sides struggling on an otherwise goal-filled evening of Champions League football.

The draw ends Bodo/Glimt's impressive run of six consecutive European wins at home, which included stunning victories over the likes of Manchester City and Inter Milan.

Lille, though, will be content to have picked up their first point after losing to Real Betis, Arsenal and Galatasaray in their previous Champions League matches.