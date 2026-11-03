Man United break unwanted record against Roma with 17-minute horror show in Champions League

Manchester United have set yet another unwanted club record in their Champions League showdown with Roma at Old Trafford on Tuesday evening.

Searching for their first triumph in any competition since thumping Sabah 4-0 in their opening European clash of the season, the Red Devils got off to an all-too familiar disastrous start.

With just 11 minutes gone, Roma caught Man United cold on the right-hand side, where Matias Soule made his way into the box untracked and calmly slotted home past Senne Lammens.

Just six minutes later, Gian Piero Gasperini's men were given the chance to double their lead from the penalty spot, as Ayden Heaven was penalised for a handball from Soule's next attempt.

Donyell Malen calmly sent Lammens the wrong way, thus providing Roma with a comfortable cushion and writing another dismal chapter of history for Man Utd in the process.

Man United concede two European home goals quicker than ever before

Malen makes it TWO-NIL ROMA from the spot, after a handball from Heaven in the box ? https://t.co/kUeOeQNRES — Prime Video Sport UK (@primevideosport) November 3, 2026

Having conceded twice inside just 17 minutes, Man United set a new record for the earliest time they have fallen 2-0 down in a home game in a major European competition.

Red Devils fans had already been protesting against the Glazers and INEOS before the game, and disgruntled supporters soon made their frustrations known in a disruptive manner.

Some members of the Old Trafford crowd threw tennis balls onto the pitch behind the Roma goal, and attacker Matheus Cunha took it upon himself to remove them.

Director of football Jason Wilcox and CEO Omar Berrada are both present at the Theatre of Dreams for the clash with Roma, while anti-Jim Ratcliffe and Glazers chants could also be heard.

The half-time whistle unsurprisingly triggered a cacophony of boos from the home crowd, while Alan Shearer described the Red Devils' performance as "absolutely atrocious" on Amazon Prime.

How bad were Man United in the first half against Roma?

Man Utd fans are not happy. https://t.co/7yc9jwqz7u — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) November 3, 2026

Barring possession, the half-time statistics told the story of a Man United side who were thoroughly dominated by their Italian counterparts, who were full value for their two-goal advantage.

Michael Carrick's men generated a paltry 0.24 Expected Goals to Roma's 1.48, and they could count themselves lucky that their visitors were not further in the ascendancy at the break.

Shortly before the whistle blew, Soule curled a fizzing left-footed strike just wide of the post, as Gasperini's men continuously carved out opportunities against a disjointed Man Utd defence.

Defeat for the Red Devils would mark fourth third in a row across all competitions, and also extend their winless run to 10 matches, although Carrick is expected to remain in charge until the international break regardless of tonight's result.