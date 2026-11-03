Barcelona 3-0 Aston Villa: Highlights, stats, man of the match as Barcelona blow the Villans away

Barcelona blew Aston Villa away with a crushing 3-0 victory in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Barcelona were gifted an early lead when Lamine Yamal intercepted a misplaced pass inside the area and clinically converted, and although both teams had chances to add to the scoring, it remained 1-0 going into the break.

Barcelona quickly added to their lead in the second half as Raphinha's deflected effort found the back of the net eight minutes after the restart, followed by the Brazilian netting Barcelona's third and final goal just after the hour mark.

The 3-0 victory for Barcelona lifts them to second in the Champions League standings, while Aston Villa fall behind their hosts into third place after their first defeat of the league phase campaign.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Barcelona's sensational goalscoring start to the 2026-27 season continued with another three goals against Aston Villa, leading them to a second consecutive victory after back-to-back defeats towards the end of October.

Aston Villa's commitment to playing out from the back certainly helped the hosts, with numerous mistakes giving Barcelona possession in dangerous areas, including for Yamal's opening goal.

For all of Barcelona's attacking brilliance, however, their defence remains a vulnerability, with Aston Villa getting plenty of joy in behind the hosts' backline when they did decide to go long.

If not for a lack of quality at the decisive moment, Unai Emery's side could have made tonight's match much more of a contest against Barcelona.

Regardless, Barcelona claim another statement victory against an Aston Villa side that were undefeated in the league phase before tonight, certainly cementing themselves as one of the favourites to go all the way this season.

BARCELONA VS. ASTON VILLA HIGHLIGHTS

Lamine Yamal goal vs. Aston Villa (7th min, Barcelona 1-0 Aston Villa)

Aston Villa make a mistake at the back and Lamine Yamal makes them pay inside 10 minutes ⚡ ? Stream on TNT Sports & HBO Max: https://t.co/fRCRh6tXYB https://t.co/1IcWOPMJlt — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 3, 2026

Yamal gives Barcelona the lead! That was a gift from Aston Villa!

Aston Villa look to play their way out from the box, but Joao Gomes' sloppily placed pass is intercepted inside the penalty area by Yamal.

Yamal takes a touch, feints to shoot and then fires past Zion Suzuki into the bottom-left corner, giving Barcelona an early lead.

Raphinha goal vs. Aston Villa (53rd min, Barcelona 2-0 Aston Villa)

Raphinha doubles Barcelona’s lead with his 18th goal of the season! ? ? Stream on TNT Sports & HBO Max: https://t.co/fRCRh6tXYB https://t.co/NzFPYVzDuj — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 3, 2026

Raphinha makes it two for Barcelona early in the second half!

Fermin Lopez drives forwards and fizzes a pass forward to Raphinha inside the penalty area.

Raphinha takes two touches and releases a shot, which takes a deflection and finds the bottom-right corner, giving Suzuki no chance.

Raphinha goal vs. Aston Villa (64th min, Barcelona 3-0 Aston Villa)

Beautiful football from Barcelona, and it's 3-0! ?‍? ? Stream on TNT Sports & HBO Max: https://t.co/fRCRh6tXYB https://t.co/nWRTepIJzn — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 3, 2026

Raphinha scores again! That is a sensational pass from Joao Cancelo!

Barcelona patiently work the ball out wide to Cancelo on the left, who bursts past his marker towards the box.

The left-back delivers a stunning low cross with the outside of his boot, which is turned home from close range by Raphinha.

MAN OF THE MATCH - RAPHINHA

Raphinha has more goal contributions across all competitions than any other player in Europe's top five leagues this season. 22 goals and assists in just 13 games ? https://t.co/JxWOoJSwV5 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 3, 2026

Raphinha's remarkable start to the 2026-27 season continued with another two goals against Aston Villa.

The forward's two finishes may not have been anything special, but Raphinha's knack for being in the right place at the right time is certainly not an ability to turn your nose up at.

Raphinha was not only a goalscoring threat, also creating one chance, proving to be a constant problem for Aston Villa's backline.

BARCELONA VS. ASTON VILLA MATCH STATS

Possession: Barcelona 65%-35% Aston Villa

Shots: Barcelona 16-9 Aston Villa

Shots on target: Barcelona 8-1 Aston Villa

Corners: Barcelona 4-8 Aston Villa

Fouls: Barcelona 14-9 Aston Villa

BEST STATS

Lamine Yamal has overtaken Kylian Mbappé to become the highest-scoring teenager in Champions League history ? https://t.co/JD7IinEGRD — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 3, 2026

23 - Máximos goleadores del Barcelona en la @ChampionsLeague: 120 - Lionel Messi ?? 25 - Luis Suárez ?? 23 - Robert Lewandowski ?? 23 - RAPHINHA ?? Consolidación ?. — OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 3, 2026

WHAT NEXT?

Barcelona face a difficult trip to the Riyadh Air Metropolitano on Sunday, when they come up against Atletico Madrid in La Liga.

Aston Villa also have a potentially tricky away fixture, with a visit to Old Trafford to take on Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday.