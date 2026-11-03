Preview: Bayer Leverkusen vs Marseille - prediction, team news, lineups

Bayer Leverkusen's perfect Europa League record comes under threat again when Marseille travel to face them at BayArena on Thursday.

The hosts boast three wins from three in Europe so far, and their tally of nine points means they are second in the league-phase table, whereas visitors Marseille are third last in 34th place with no points.

Match preview

Leverkusen's previous match in the Europa League was a 2-0 victory against OFI Crete on October 22, and they have now scored eight goals and kept three clean sheets in the tournament.

Carles Martinez's side have since played three games in all competitions, losing twice in the Bundesliga while beating Nurnberg 5-2 in the DFB-Pokal on October 28.

Their latest result was a 4-2 league defeat against Stuttgart on Saturday, and that loss left them sixth in the top flight with 13 points after eight matchweeks.

Die Werkself's clash with Stuttgart ended their perfect record at home, with the club having won their first five games at BayArena in 2026-27.

In their six outings at the stadium, Leverkusen conceded seven goals, though they kept three clean sheets in their opening three matches at the ground.

© Iconsport / Sylvain Thomas

Marseille's campaign has been far from straightforward, though they have at least started to find form in Ligue 1 given they have won their past four fixtures in the division.

The French side are sixth in the table with 15 points from a possible 27, but only three points separate them from second-placed Lille and five points from first-placed Paris Saint-Germain.

While head coach Bruno Genesio came under immense pressure at the start of the season following an opening stretch of five losses and one triumph, he has since overseen four wins from six games.

Les Olympiens scored 13 goals in those six matches, though they conceded on seven occasions and kept just two clean sheets.

Marseille's form on their travels has been poor for some time considering they have been beaten in seven of their past 10 away contests, and they have lost four of their six away clashes this season.

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Marseille Europa League form:

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Team News

© Iconsport / PictureAlliance

Bayer Leverkusen are dealing with an injury crisis in attack, with forwards Eliesse Ben Seghir, Martin Terrier, Christian Kofane and Moussa Diaby all ruled out.

The hosts may have no other option but to field Lucas Vazquez, Ibrahim Maza and Afonso Moreira behind striker Patrik Schick.

With right-back Guela Doue still set for a few weeks on the treatment table, former Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah is the obvious option on the right.

As for Marseille, left-back Emerson Palmieri avoided a serious injury against Toulouse on Sunday, but perhaps Ulisses Garcia will be used on Thursday.

Midfielders Tochukwu Nnadi, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Himad Abdelli are set to play together, and they will be expected to support striker Amine Gouiri.

Bayer Leverkusen possible starting lineup:

Flekken; Quansah, Medina, Tapsoba, Gutierrez; Fernandez, Garcia; Vazquez, Maza, Moreira; Schick

Marseille possible starting lineup:

De Lange; Weah, Egan-Riley, Aguerd, Garcia; Nnadi, Hojbjerg, Abdelli; Harit, Gouiri, Paixao

We say: Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 Marseille

Leverkusen may have struggled for consistency in domestic football, but they have been excellent in Europe so far.

Despite their injury woes, the hosts should still believe they can beat Marseille, who have rarely travelled well in recent months.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.