Barcelona vs. Aston Villa: Lamine Yamal breaks Kylian Mbappe scoring record in Champions League

Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal has broken a Kylian Mbappe Champions League record courtesy of his opening goal against Aston Villa.

The 19-year-old phenom unsurprisingly started on the right-hand side of the Blaugrana attack at Camp Nou, and he took just seven minutes to make his mark.

However, Yamal was gifted his historic goal on this occasion, as Villa goalkeeper Zion Suzuki played a short ball to the under pressure Joao Gomes, who passed straight to Yamal.

The Spain international took the ball under his spell and curled in a fine strike to put La Blaugrana ahead, in turn becoming the highest-scoring teenager in Champions League history.

Yamal came into the game level with Mbappe on 13 Champions League goals before turning 20, but the Barcelona phenom has now surpassed his Real Madrid counterpart.

Barcelona vs. Aston Villa: Lamine Yamal becomes highest-scoring Champions League teenager

Aston Villa make a mistake at the back and Lamine Yamal makes them pay inside 10 minutes ⚡ ? Stream on TNT Sports & HBO Max: https://t.co/fRCRh6tXYB https://t.co/1IcWOPMJlt — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 3, 2026

Yamal has amassed his 14 Champions League goals in 37 games in the competition, in addition to providing as many assists since making his debut in September 2023.

The attacker failed to score in his first season in the tournament, but he found the back of the net five times in the 2024-25 edition as Barcelona progressed to the semi-finals.

Yamal then enjoyed his best scoring season in the Champions League to date in the 2025-26 campaign, netting six times, but he was unable to prevent Barca from exiting in the quarter-finals.

This season, Yamal has already struck three times in Europe's premier tournament, also bagging against Feyenoord and Paris Saint-Germain before breaking Mbappe's record against Villa.

How many Champions League goals could Lamine Yamal score?

© Iconsport / Zuma

At his current scoring rate, Yamal is averaging 0.38 goals per game in the Champions League, and the 19-year-old could very well continue at the top continental level for more than 15 years.

If the Barcelona prodigy continues finding the net at the same volume in the Champions League, he could end his career with around 80 UCL goals with approximately 210 appearances.

Such a total would currently place Yamal fifth in the Champions League all-time scoring charts, only behind Cristiano Ronaldo (140), Lionel Messi (129), Robert Lewandowski (109) and Karim Benzema (90).

However, Mbappe is currently on 73 goals of his own, and the Real Madrid marksman will almost certainly surpass the 80 mark in due course barring a catastrophe.