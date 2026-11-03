Arsenal transfer news: Martin Zubimendi ready to leave this winter, seven European giants informed

Short of game time at Arsenal, Martin Zubimendi is ready to leave the London club in the January transfer window. Seven European clubs have been informed.

In the summer of 2025, Arsenal beat several clubs, notably Real Madrid, to sign Martin Zubimendi. Arsenal spent £59.5m (€70m) to sign the Spain midfielder from Real Sociedad. After an encouraging first season, the 27-year-old is having a difficult start to the campaign.

He has made 10 appearances and has started only twice, both in the EFL Cup. Martin Zubimendi has played just 15 minutes in the Champions League and 99 in the Premier League. He has become a rotation player in Mikel Arteta’s mind. This situation is hard for the Spain international to accept.

Martin Zubimendi ready to leave Arsenal to relaunch his career

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According to TeamTalk, Zubimendi is ready to leave Arsenal in January to try to relaunch his career. He wants more playing time. Many major European clubs are aware of this decision taken by the midfielder.

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have all shown an interest in a return to La Liga for the former Real Sociedad man. Real Madrid have been long-term admirers of the San Sebastian native.

It remains to be seen whether this opportunity will change the plans of Real Madrid, who had decided not to sign anyone this winter.

Arsenal prepared to consider a loan exit

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In Germany, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund have been informed of the possibility of signing Martin Zubimendi this winter. The same goes for Chelsea and Liverpool in England. It remains to be seen whether one of these European giants will now be ready to make a move this winter.

In this affair, Arsenal are aware of their player’s desire to leave the club this winter and are preparing to open the door for him.

A loan departure is a possible option. It would notably allow Arsenal, who invested £59.5m (€70m) a little over a year ago, to hope that Zubimendi relaunches himself in the second half of the season so as to secure a higher transfer fee next summer.