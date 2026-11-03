Liverpool suffer new injury blow as official statement released before Fenerbahce

Liverpool have announced that midfielder Ryan Gravenberch will miss Wednesday's Champions League clash with Fenerbahce due to a heel injury.

The Netherlands international was an unused substitute in Sunday's 1-0 Premier League defeat to Arsenal, when Trey Nyoni and Alexis Mac Allister were preferred in the middle of the park.

Andoni Iraola did not suggest that Gravenberch's omission was enforced, instead talking up the qualities of Nyoni, suggesting that his midfield selection was entirely tactical.

Gravenberch was therefore expected to be involved in Istanbul this week, but Liverpool released a statement on Tuesday morning confirming that the Dutchman would not be involved.

Liverpool's Ryan Gravenberch to miss Fenerbahce clash with heel injury

© Imago / David Rawcliffe, Propaganda Photo

"Ryan Gravenberch has been ruled out of Liverpool’s Champions League fixture at Fenerbahce," the Reds said. "A heel injury means the midfielder will not be part of the Reds’ travelling squad for Wednesday’s meeting with the Turkish side in Istanbul. He will instead remain at the AXA Training Centre to undergo treatment with the club’s medical team."

At this stage, the severity of Gravenberch's injury remains unclear, although Iraola will likely be pressed for an update when he faces the media on Tuesday evening after landing in Turkey.

However, the 24-year-old can also be considered an early doubt for Sunday's Premier League clash with Crystal Palace, as his stop-start 2026-27 season at Anfield continues.

Gravenberch has played 12 times for Liverpool in all tournaments this term - providing one assist - but he has made just four Premier League starts due to a combination of factors.

The former Ajax man was sent off in the 3-0 home defeat to Manchester City and subsequently missed Liverpool's 2-1 win at Brentford through suspension, while Mac Allister, Nyoni and Dominik Szoboszlai have also provided fierce competition.

Gravenberch did complete the full 90 in each of Liverpool's last two Champions League games against LASK Linz and Villarreal, though, as well as the Reds' 2-0 Premier League success over Brighton & Hove Albion on October 25.

With Gravenberch sidelined, Nyoni and Mac Allister could join forces from the start once again, although Szoboszlai is another option after making a full recovery from a hamstring issue and subsequent setback.

Which other Liverpool players are currently injured?

© Iconsport / PA Images

Gravenberch is set to be one of five Liverpool absentees against Fenerbahce, a list that includes compatriot Jeremie Frimpong, whose thigh injury will keep him out until after the international break.

The Reds are also working without long-term Achilles victim Hugo Ekitike, whose return has been provisionally pencilled in for January, while Giovanni Leoni and Conor Bradley (knee) will not be back until the winter either.

Liverpool sit third in the Champions League league-phase table as one of just five teams to win all their games so far, alongside Real Betis, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Aston Villa.