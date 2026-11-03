Slavia Prague vs. Arsenal: How to watch, date, time, live stream, TV channel for Champions League clash

Remarkably doing battle on the exact same day two years running, Slavia Prague and Arsenal lock horns in the Champions League on November 4, 2026, after previously clashing on November 4, 2025.

The Gunners are setting their sights on replicating or improving on their 3-0 triumph over the Czech champions last season, and both history and recent form suggests that Mikel Arteta's men will make a swift return to winning ways in Europe.

Here, Sports Mole runs through everything you need to know about how to tune into the contest.

What time does Slavia Prague vs. Arsenal kick off?

Slavia Prague vs. Arsenal will kick off at 8pm UK time on Wednesday evening, or 9pm local time for home supporters.

The contest is one of seven UCL games being played at that time on Wednesday, a list that also includes RB Leipzig vs. Manchester City.

Where is Slavia Prague vs. Arsenal being played?

Slavia Prague are welcoming Arsenal to the Fortuna Arena, where the Gunners strode to a 3-0 win last season courtesy of a Bukayo Saka penalty and a Mikel Merino brace.

Jindrich Trpisovsky's side have lost just one of their eight home games this term, although that solitary defeat came in the Champions League - a 3-2 reverse to Lens.

How to watch Slavia Prague vs. Arsenal in the UK

TV channels

Slavia Prague vs. Arsenal has been selected for coverage on both TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports 10 for UK audiences.

The latter is only accessible via the red button, but TNT Sports 1 can be found on 408 on EE/BT TV, 521 on Virgin Media and 413 for Sky customers.

Online streaming

Fans with a TNT Sports subscription as part of their TV package can stream the fixture on the corresponding TV app, such as Sky Go and Virgin TV Go.

Alternatively, the game is available to watch on HBO Max, which costs £30.99 per month, or £25.99 a month with a one-year saver plan.

Highlights

Highlights of Slavia Prague vs. Arsenal will be available to view on the TNT Sports website, as well as their and Arsenal's official YouTube channels.

BBC One will also show Champions League highlights on Match of the Day, which begins at 10.40pm on Wednesday.

What is at stake for Slavia Prague and Arsenal?

Arsenal's unbeaten UCL record is on the line on Wednesday evening, when victory will move the Premier League champions onto 10 points from their opening four games and potentially take them top of the league-phase table if other results go their way.

The Gunners could also extend their unbeaten Champions League run - excluding penalties - to 19 matches, having won 13 and drawn five of their last 18 finishing in normal or extra time.

On the other hand, Slavia Prague have taken just one point from their opening three fixtures and are coincidentally aiming to snap a horrendous 18-match winless run in UEFA tournaments, losing 12 of those fixtures.

The Red and Whites are also searching for their first win against Arsenal at the sixth attempt, having lost three and drawn two of their previous five head-to-heads, and they have never scored a home goal against the Gunners either.