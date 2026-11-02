Liverpool transfer news: Two ‘major targets’ identified as Reds ‘accelerate’ defensive rebuild

Liverpool have stepped up their plans for a major defensive rebuild in 2027, according to a report.

The Reds have only kept four clean sheets in 14 matches across all competitions this season since the arrival of new head coach Andoni Iraola.

Captain Virgil van Dijk remains at the heart of Liverpool’s defence, but the 35-year-old is out of contract next summer and it remains to be seen whether he will renew his deal.

Joe Gomez has also entered the final year of his contract at Anfield, and bolstering the centre-back department is becoming a priority for the Merseysiders heading into the New Year.

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Schlotterbeck, Murillo are two ‘major targets’ for Liverpool

According to the Daily Briefing, via Caught Offside, Borussia Dortmund’s Nico Schlotterbeck and Nottingham Forest’s Murillo are two major central defensive targets on Liverpool’s wishlist.

While a formal offer is yet to have been submitted for either player, it is understood that Liverpool are in the process of scouting and performance analysis, while they are also assessing the conditions that would be required for future negotiations.

Schlotterbeck, who has been linked with Liverpool for more than 12 months, committed his future to Dortmund in April by signing a new contract until the summer of 2031.

The 26-year-old’s new deal is said to include a release clause worth between €50m (£41.8m) and €60m (£50.1m) for selected clubs, while Dortmund would entertain offers of around €70m (£58.5m) for other teams.

Schlotterbeck has established himself as an integral first-team defender for Dortmund and has developed his leadership skills while wearing the captain’s armband for all eight of his appearances in the 2026-27 season in the absence of injured skipper Emre Can.

The Germany international’s aggression in duels, aerial presence, left-footed distribution and ability to step into midfield are all believed to be qualities that appeal to Liverpool.

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‘Enormous offer’ required for Liverpool to sign Murillo

Murillo, meanwhile, is also a powerful left-footed player who combines his explosive recovery pace with aggressive one-on-one defending and confidence progressing the ball out from the back.

The 24-year-old is a proven Premier League centre-back who has spent three-and-a-half years at Nottingham Forest, making 102 top-flight appearances.

Forest are said to have no intention of parting ways with Murillo – a one-cap Brazil international – during the January transfer window.

Murillo is under contract at the City Ground until June 2030 and an ‘enormous offer’ would be required for Forest to entertain his departure in the near future.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are also said to hold an interest in Inter Milan’s Alessandro Bastoni and Barcelona’s Jules Kounde, while they still have the option to make Ronald Araujo’s loan move from Camp Nou permanent for £47m next summer.