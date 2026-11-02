Morocco squad announcement: Ouahbi faces injury headache before AFCON qualifiers

With his squad for the Niger games approaching, Mohamed Ouahbi is seeing the treatment room fill up with several important players.

A squad is rarely built without surprises. But when bad news hits the defence, midfield and attack almost at the same time, it ends up considerably disrupting the manager’s plans. Mohamed Ouahbi is experiencing that, just days before the double-header against Niger in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Ismael Saibari, Azzedine Ounahi, Ayoub El Kaabi and Chadi Riad are unavailable for a long period, and Soufiane Rahimi is highly doubtful.

Saibari, the latest blow

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Injured in the clash between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, the attacking midfielder has a ruptured syndesmotic ligament in his right ankle. Successfully operated on after his injury in the Klassiker, he should stay out for several months and will miss the games against Niger on 13 and 17 November.

His absence frustrates Ouahbi because of his versatility: the manager has used him both as a number 10 and as a centre-forward, notably during the 2026 World Cup. Saibari brought power, off-the-ball runs and an ability to get into the box.

Ounahi out for several months

The Panathinaikos midfielder was seriously injured against Asteras Tripolis (5-1) on 18 October. He suffered damage to the tendon of the right biceps femoris, was operated on and will be out for around two and a half to three months.

Ounahi broke lines by carrying the ball, resisted the press and created in tight spaces. His place could go to Amine Harit, in form with Marseille, while Bilal El Khannouss, Neil El Aynaoui and Ayyoub Bouaddi offer other profiles. None of them exactly reproduces his qualities.

El Kaabi and Rahimi, the attack decimated

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Ayoub El Kaabi, who suffered a fractured left tibia with Olympiacos at the beginning of September, is continuing his rehabilitation after his operation. At 33, he brought his positional sense and his efficiency in the box.

Soufiane Rahimi, who was injured in the hamstring against Shabab Al-Ahli on 22 October, also sees his participation compromised.

Hamza Igamane is getting closer to a return after his serious knee injury but lacks match rhythm. Ouahbi can count on Youssef En-Nesyri or promote a youngster such as Yassir Zabiri.

Chadi Riad, a season in jeopardy

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In defence, the Crystal Palace player suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee against Everton on 22 August. At 23, the left-footed defender, comfortable in build-up and capable of defending in a high line, was supposed to become one of the pillars of the new defence. His absence forces Ouahbi to rely on players who are already in place.

Five absentees and other uncertainties

Ilias Akhomach, Soufiane El Fawzi and Youssef Belammari are also weakened and being monitored by the medical staff.

Ouahbi has a big enough pool to field a competitive team against Niger, and this double confrontation can give playing time to less-used players. However, quantity does not replace the experience of Saibari, Ounahi, El Kaabi, Rahimi and Riad: this series of injuries is already upending his squad.