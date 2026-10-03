Preview: Morocco vs Mali - prediction, team news, lineups

Having both enjoyed a perfect start to the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, Morocco and Mali take a break away from competitive football when they square off in a friendly at the Grand Stade de Tanger on Sunday.

Both sides met in Group A of the 2025 AFCON last December, with Lassine Sinayoko netting a 64th-minute penalty to cancel out Brahim Diaz’s first-half opener in a 1-1 stalemate at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.

Match preview

The shockwave that followed Confederation of African Football's ruling that stripped Senegal of the 2025 AFCON title and handed the crown to Morocco now feels like a distant memory, with the Atlas Lions well on course to secure their spot in the 2027 edition of the continental showpiece after what has been a solid start to their qualifying journey.

Morocco kicked off the campaign with a 2-0 victory over Gabon in Rabat on September 25 thanks to goals in either half from Manchester United full-back Noussair Mazraoui and Soufiane Rahimi, four days before neatly dispatching Lesotho by the same scoreline in Bloemfontein, South Africa.

In a one-sided affair at the Toyota Stadium, Mohamed Ouahbi’s men finished the game with over 70% possession, and their spell of sustained pressure was rewarded, with Real Madrid forward Diaz and 26-year-old Azzedine Ounahi finding the back of the net to cap off a dominant team display.

This followed another impressive deep run in the World Cup early this year, when the two-time African champions showed their class on the global stages, edging out Netherlands and Canada in the knockout stages before suffering a 2-0 loss at the hands of France in the quarter-finals on July 9.

The defeat against France remains Morocco’s only loss across their last 37 games in all competitions, with the Atlas Lions picking up 31 wins and five draws since a 1-0 defeat against Kenya in the Africa Nations Championship back in August 2025.

© Iconsport / Felipe Mondino / Sipa USA

Like this weekend’s hosts, Mali can take pride in what has been a stellar start to the 2027 AFCON qualifying campaign, with the Eagles picking up two wins from two to sit level on points with Rwanda at the top of the Group K standings.

A brace from Fenerbahce striker Dorgeles Nene and Ange Tia’s fifth-minute strike saw Mali cruise to a 3-1 victory over Cabo Verde in the group curtain-raiser on September 25, four days before Tia’s second-half goal proved decisive in a 1-0 victory over Liberia on matchday two.

Anthony da Silva’s men, who are aiming for an 11th stage AFCON appearance, had failed to taste victory in the three matches preceding their qualifying outings, claiming one draw and losing twice, including a 1-0 defeat against Senegal in the quarter-finals of the 2025 AFCON back in January.

While Mali have flipped the script of late, next up is the challenge of a star-studded Morocco side, who are Africa’s highest-placed nation in the latest FIFA World Rankings (6th), which could represent a real test of their strength.

The Eagles have held their own against Morocco in the past, picking up six wins and six draws from the last 21 meetings between the two nations, although they are without a win in their most recent four encounters, losing twice and claiming two draws since a 1-0 friendly victory in May 2006.

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Mali International Friendlies form:

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Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Brazil Photo Press / William Volcov

Morocco got the job done in their two AFCON qualifying matches, and we expect Ouahbi to rest some heavy hitters, with the likes of Anass Salah-Eddine, Soufiane El-Faouzi and Anderlecht striker Tawfik Bentayeb pushing for starting roles.

Having missed the opener against Gabon, Achraf Hakimi came on as a substitute versus Lesotho in midweek and we expect the Paris Saint-Germain man to start on the bench this weekend, alongside Mazraoui, who started the two qualifying games.

With two goals in two matches, teenage midfielder Tia has caught the eye for Mali in the AFCON qualifiers and the Stade Reims II could be handed another starting role this weekend.

Paris FC striker Sinayoko, who has hit 10 goals in Mali colours since his debut in September 2021, should lead the attack once again, while Aliou Dieng and Brentford summer signing Mamadou Sangare should team up in midfield once again.

We expect Da Silva to name a strong back four this weekend, meaning Daouda Guindo, Nathan Gassama, Ousmane Camara and captain Hamari Traore should team up in defence once again, with Djigui Diarra starting between the sticks.

Morocco possible starting lineup:

Bono; Salah-Eddine, Boudlal, Diop, E Ounahi; El Aynaoui, Targhalline, A Ounahi; Khannouss, Rahimi, Bentayeb

Mali possible starting lineup:

Diarra; Guindo, Gassama, O Camara, Traore; Dieng, Sangare, Doumbia; Nene, Tia, Sinayoko

We say: Morocco 2-1 Mali

Morocco and Mali arrive in Grand Stade de Tanger in high spirits, following their run in the AFCON qualifiers, and they will be aiming to keep the momentum going this weekend. We expect Da Silva to name a strong XI, which should cause Morocco some trouble, but we predict the Atlas Lions will show their quality and come away with a narrow victory.

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