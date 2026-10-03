PSG pay £2.9m for Dorgeles priority

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly paid Braga €3.3m (£2.9m) without actually signing Mario Dorgeles, instead spending the money to secure priority over a future transfer for the Ivory Coast international previously linked with Arsenal and Chelsea.

The unusual agreement has emerged through Braga's latest financial accounts and gives PSG a privileged position should the Portuguese club eventually decide to sell the 22-year-old.

According to A Bola, the French champions paid €3.3m for a right of preference covering 100% of Dorgeles's economic and sporting rights.

It does not mean that PSG currently own any part of the midfielder, nor does it guarantee that he will eventually move to Paris.

Instead, the agreement ensures that PSG will receive priority in the event of a future transfer.

For a player who remains contracted to another club, almost £3m is a significant price simply to secure a place at the front of the queue.

What have PSG actually bought for £2.9m?

Dorgeles joined Braga from Danish side Nordsjaelland in the summer of 2025 for €11.5m after establishing himself as one of the latest prospects to emerge from the Right to Dream pathway.

The Ivory Coast international can operate as an attacking midfielder or from the right and enjoyed a productive first campaign in Portugal, recording seven goals and four assists across 39 appearances.

His role has been less prominent during the opening weeks of 2026-27, but PSG's investment suggests that they are interested in retaining influence over his longer-term future rather than necessarily moving for him immediately.

The precise mechanics of the preference clause have not been disclosed beyond PSG being granted priority over a future deal, so it remains unclear exactly what circumstances would trigger the option.

What is clear is that Paris have committed real money without acquiring the player himself.

The arrangement also comes against the backdrop of particularly close institutional links between PSG and Braga.

Qatar Sports Investments, the owner of PSG, also holds a 29.6% stake in Braga's football company, making it the second-largest shareholder behind SC Braga itself.

There is no suggestion that the shareholding guarantees Dorgeles will move between the two clubs, but it provides important context for an agreement that is unusual in its structure.

© Iconsport / ICONSPORT

Dorgeles previously attracted Arsenal, Chelsea interest

Dorgeles will already be familiar to followers of the Premier League transfer market.

Sports Mole reported in 2024 that Arsenal and Chelsea were among a group of English clubs tracking him during his time at Nordsjaelland.

Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion were also credited with interest as the Ivorian began to establish his reputation in Denmark.

No Premier League move materialised, and Dorgeles instead continued his development before making the switch to Braga.

PSG have now ensured that, should his value rise significantly in Portugal, they are in a stronger position to react.

That does not necessarily mean Luis Enrique's side are preparing a transfer.

Dorgeles is not currently an undisputed starter for Braga, and PSG already have considerable attacking depth, meaning an immediate move would be difficult to present as inevitable on the information currently available.

The significance is therefore in the investment itself.

Clubs frequently monitor players, establish relationships with agents or negotiate matching rights as part of wider transfer agreements.

Paying £2.9m specifically to secure preference over a player who remains elsewhere is a far more tangible commitment.

PSG have not bought Mario Dorgeles.

They have effectively paid for the opportunity to make sure that, if Braga eventually decide to sell him, Paris should not be caught unaware while another European heavyweight moves first.