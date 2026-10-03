Arsenal transfer news: Gunners one of three Premier League clubs to 'make contact' with €15m-rated Spain youth international

Arsenal are reportedly one of three Premier League clubs who hold an interest in Granada youngster Owen Emeka.

The Gunners are currently preparing to return to action after the international break, with their trip to Leeds United the first fixture to be played.

However, work continues behind the scenes with regards to potential signings in the winter transfer window and beyond.

Barring an addition in the final third, Mikel Arteta may be against bringing a fresh face into the senior ranks.

Nevertheless, as per journalist Matteo Moretto, who was reporting for Radio Marca's La Pizarra, a move could be made for a Spanish starlet.

Who is Owen Emeka?

The report alleges that the North Londoners, Newcastle United and Everton are admirers of the 17-year-old.

Emeka, a right winger, is already making senior appearances for Granada, featuring on six occasions in the second tier of Spanish football this campaign.

© Iconsport / PA Images

On September 12, the teenager netted his first senior goal in a 1-1 draw with Albacete.

Furthermore, he has recently made two appearances for Spain Under-18s, including in a 3-1 victory over Brazil.

One potential stumbling block is Emeka having a contract at Granada until the end of 2030-31.

Granada currently sit in 13th place in the Segunda Division table, accumulating just eight points from seven games.

What is Owen Emeka's release clause?

A report from Soccernet claims that there is a €15m (£12.76m) release clause in Emeka's contract.

If a transfer to the Premier League was to take place, it would materialise next summer, with Emeka not turning 18 until April.