Arsenal transfer news: Martin Zubimendi admits frustration over lack of playing time

Martin Zubimendi has admitted that his lack of playing time for Arsenal and Spain is "not ideal".

During his first campaign at the Emirates Stadium, the midfielder racked up over 3,000 minutes and featured in all 38 Premier League matches as the Gunners won the top-flight crown.

In sharp contrast, the 27-year-old has featured for just 89 minutes across Arsenal's opening five league matches of 2026-27.

Meanwhile, Zubimendi has only played in two of Spain's last 10 matches, albeit one of those coming earlier this week when selected for the 4-1 win over Croatia in the UEFA Nations League.

Zubimendi will hope to keep his place for Saturday's fixture against Czech Republic.

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Zubimendi understanding over Arsenal, Spain game time

Speaking in an interview with RTVE, Zubimendi acknowledged that he would like to play more football.

At the same time, the former Real Sociedad star appreciates why he is not used on a regular basis, particularly for his country.

He said: "Obviously, it’s not ideal – we all like to be key players; everyone has a bit of an ego and wants to play.

"I’m not naive; I understand the context I’m in. I’m with the best national team in the world, with the best defensive midfielder in the world (Rodri) ahead of me."

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Should Zubimendi expect more of the same at Arsenal?

Zubimendi's issues at Arsenal stem from the performances of Myles Lewis-Skelly and arrival of Bruno Guimaraes.

However, the North Londoners trailing Brighton & Hove Albion by a 3-0 scoreline before the hour mark in the last match may encourage Mikel Arteta to bring Zubimendi back into the fold.

At the same time, the Spaniard would need to drop one of Declan Rice, Guimaraes or Martin Odegaard to accommodate his return.

The increasingly hectic schedule will naturally lead to Arteta rotating his players, but it may not lead to Zubimendi being regarded as first choice anytime soon.