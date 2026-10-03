Arsenal injury news: Jurrien Timber delivers "tired" fitness update after long-awaited Netherlands start

Arsenal defender is unsure whether he will play in the Netherlands' Nations League fixture against Serbia on Sunday.

Timber missed the 2026 World Cup and Arsenal's pre-season schedule after sustaining a groin injury at the end of last term.

The Dutchman made his return as a half-time substitute in Arsenal's 2-0 win over Sunderland last month, before starting in the heavy defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion in the club's final outing before the international break.

Timber's schedule has been carefully managed since linking up with his national team for the extended international window.

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Timber delivers fitness update after Netherlands start

As a result, he sat out the draw with Germany and only played in the closing stages of the win over Serbia, before he started in Thursday's 2-2 draw against Greece in Thessaloniki.

Timber, who played 78 minutes, admitted that he felt tired after making his first international start since November 2025.

“I am tired, though. I have obviously been out for a while, but I need to regain my rhythm and get fit now," Timber told reporters as relayed by Sports Witness.

Commenting on his own performance, the Arsenal man said: "It wasn’t great. Very sloppy, we lost a lot of duels. But I look at myself first. Ultimately, I am happy that we came back, but the first half wasn’t good enough.”

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Timber unsure of involvement for Serbia fixture

Xavi's side, who occupy second spot in Group A2, are now preparing Sunday's home clash with Serbia in Eindhoven.

However, Timber is unsure whether he will play in the Netherlands' final outing of the current international window.

“We’ll see," Timber said. I have to see how I wake up tomorrow. This match helps with that, I generally feel good.”

Meanwhile, Arsenal will hope to have Timber fit and raring to go when they return to Premier League action against Leeds United on October 10.