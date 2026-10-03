"Monstrous" Jeremy Jacquet lauded by French media as Liverpool star shines in Italy draw

With no William Saliba and no Ibrahima Konate available to Zinedine Zidane, the door swung open for Liverpool starlet Jeremy Jacquet to steal the spotlight in France's UEFA Nations League showdown with Italy on Friday.

The 21-year-old had only made his senior Bleus debut a few days beforehand, completing the full 90 minutes and helping his country keep a clean sheet in a 1-0 triumph over Belgium in League A Group 1.

Jacquet unsurprisingly reprised his role against the Azzurri at the Stade de France, where Michael Olise's free kick broke the deadlock before Alessandro Bastoni equalised 13 minutes later.

A largely dominant France team were up against it for the final 10 after Jacquet's centre-back partner Upamecano was dismissed for a second bookable offence, but Zidane's depleted team held out for a hard-fought 1-1 draw.

Already first choice for Liverpool alongside Virgil van Dijk, Jacquet sent Merseyside tongues wagging again on Friday, registering a 100% success rate from 79 passes and making eight defensive contributions to earn high praise from the French media.

Liverpool's Jeremy Jacquet "monstrous" for France against Italy

Jérémy Jacquet vs Italy:



? 8 defensive contributions

? 2 interceptions

? 2 clearances

↩️ 2 recoveries

⚔️ 4 duels won

? 79/80 passes completed

? 90 touches

? 100% long balls



Continues his impressive start to the season for club and country ? pic.twitter.com/YagQdccowA — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 2, 2026

Eurosport France labelled the former Rennes centre-back "monstrous" as he received a 7.5 rating, claiming that it is "extremely rare" to see a defender of his age demonstrating such a level of composure and conviction.

Despite his tender years, the "hyper-aggressive" Jacquet performed like a "true leader" at the Stade de France, and his standout display means that "Saliba can receive treatment in peace".

Le Parisien did not rate Jacquet quite so highly, awarding the Liverpool man a 7/10, but nevertheless lauding his "dazzling" and "bluffant" - the equivalent to stunning - performance.

Meanwhile, Maxifoot handed Jacquet a 7.5/10 and also highlighted the defender's aggressive nature, his "impeccable" defending of his penalty area, and his "powerful, clean and authoritative" overall performance.

What did Zinedine Zidane say about Jeremy Jacquet?

© Iconsport / Daniel Derajinski

Jacquet's applaudable display helped France continue their unbeaten start to life under Zidane, who did not shy away from heaping further praise on the Liverpool youngster when speaking in his post-game press conference.

"He was very good, very, very good, valiant," Zidane said. "He's not afraid to go out far, he was very good in the duels. In short, he was very good once again. I've said it four times."

Jacquet is now expected to make his third successive French start when Les Bleus face Belgium on Monday; Zidane's side sit top of League A Group 1 with seven points from their opening three games, one clear of the Red Devils.

The 21-year-old will then return to Merseyside ahead of Liverpool's first game back against Manchester City on October 11, when he should make his sixth start from six top-flight games this term.

Liverpool lie sixth in the Premier League table with nine points from five matches, and only Leeds United and Everton (three each) have conceded fewer than the four goals Andoni Iraola's men have let in so far.