Manchester United transfer news: Jean-Philippe Mateta move depends on 'one key condition'

Manchester United will reportedly only consider a move for Crystal Palace forward Jean-Philippe Mateta if they part ways with Joshua Zirkzee.

With the Red Devils having won just one of their opening five Premier League matches, Michael Carrick is under pressure to keep his job at Old Trafford.

Club legend Rio Ferdinand has suggested that United should consider a move for Karim Benzema, who is available on a free transfer.

However, there is a long-standing interest in Mateta, with the Frenchman having been linked with an exit from Palace for a number of transfer windows.

As per Football Insider, a fresh attempt to sign Mateta may only materialise if there are developments with Zirkzee at the start of 2027.

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Man United Mateta interest dependent on Zirkzee?

Transfer correspondent Pete O'Rourke believes that United will be prioritising other areas of the pitch come the winter market.

He told the outlet: "Man United have had a long-standing interest in signing Jean-Philippe Mateta.

"A lot will depend on their own situation, because obviously they have got Benjamin Sesko and Joshua Zirkzee as their attacking options at the moment who can lead the line.

"So it doesn't look like signing a new striker is going to be a priority at the moment, but if one of those players was to leave, it could open the door to a move for Mateta.

"Say Joshua Zirkzee was to leave the club in January, that could force Man United into the market to sign a new striker, and Mateta's his future at Palace is uncertain right now."

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Is Zirkzee Man United exit inevitable?

With Zirkzee being limited to just 70 minutes across four appearances this season, he is clearly not doing enough to convince Carrick that he deserves more playing time.

The decision to keep him at Old Trafford was made during the closing hours of the summer transfer window, the view being that he offers backup when required.

Nevertheless, if he continues to barely play first-team football, his already decreasing valuation will drop even further.

United need to find a solution for the 25-year-old in January, but a return of just five goals and three assists from 58 Premier League games is making that effort difficult.