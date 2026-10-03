Barcelona need January sales despite £625m financial recovery

Barcelona are reportedly under pressure to generate player sales in January despite a remarkable £625m recovery in their La Liga squad cost limit, with Alejandro Balde, Jules Kounde and Frenkie de Jong emerging as three potential departures.

The Catalan giants' financial position has improved dramatically from the depths of their crisis, with La Liga setting their 2026-27 squad cost limit at €582.7m (£501m).

That represents a swing of almost £625m from 2021-22, when Barcelona's permitted spending ceiling had fallen to -€144m (-£124m).

Greater financial room helped Hansi Flick's side return to major spending during the summer, but that activity has created a new need to balance the books.

Barcelona invested approximately £168m on new arrivals, including Anthony Gordon and Rodri, while raising only around £55m from departures.

Their summer net spend therefore stood at approximately £113m - and reports now suggest that sales could once again become important when the market reopens.

Why Barcelona still need January sales

According to CaughtOffside, Barcelona are under pressure to make sales during the winter window, with intermediaries already sounding out potential buyers for players who could generate significant fees.

The situation illustrates an important distinction between Barcelona's recovery in La Liga's spending-limit calculations and the club's broader financial position.

The squad cost limit determines how much a club is permitted to commit to salaries, bonuses, transfer amortisation, agents' commissions and other squad-related costs.

Barcelona moving from a negative limit to more than £500m therefore represents a major improvement in their capacity to operate.

It does not, however, remove the need to manage cash flow, wages and transfer expenditure, particularly after such an aggressive summer window.

Barcelona's return to major investment also comes while the club continue to deal with the financial impact of the Camp Nou redevelopment and other historic liabilities.

The Catalans are therefore not back in the position they occupied during the worst years of their financial crisis, but neither does their improved La Liga limit mean that every spending restriction has disappeared.

January sales could provide Flick and the club with additional flexibility for the second half of the season and future transfer windows.

© Imago / NurPhoto

Balde, Kounde and De Jong could be available

Three established first-team players have emerged as possible candidates.

Balde has struggled for minutes this season after falling behind Joao Cancelo and Xavi Espart in Flick's hierarchy, and Premier League interest in the 22-year-old has already been reported.

Manchester United have previously been linked with the Spain international, while Liverpool are also believed to be monitoring his situation.

However, Balde came through Barcelona's academy and was reluctant to leave during the summer, meaning the club may have to convince the defender before any potential transfer can progress.

Kounde is another player Barcelona would reportedly consider selling for the right price.

Chelsea have shown interest in the France international, while Bayern Munich have also been linked with a move.

Like Balde, though, Kounde is not believed to be pushing for an exit, so Barcelona's willingness to listen to offers does not mean that a January departure is inevitable.

De Jong completes the trio.

The Dutch midfielder has yet to feature this season because of a knee issue and has previously attracted interest from several major European clubs.

CaughtOffside reports that intermediaries have already assessed the market for both De Jong and Balde, although no negotiations are currently at an advanced stage.

One prominent player who is not expected to be sacrificed is Dani Olmo.

Despite recent links with Bayern and Premier League clubs, the Spain international remains fully committed to Barcelona and is viewed as an important part of Flick's plans.

The picture is therefore not one of a January fire sale.

Barcelona have recovered an extraordinary amount of financial room over the last five years and were able to invest heavily again this summer.

The consequence of that spending, though, is that the next stage of their financial recovery may once again require turning valuable members of Flick's squad into transfer income.