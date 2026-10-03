Arsenal closing in on Rice deal as three key contracts remain unresolved

Arsenal are making encouraging progress over a new long-term contract for Declan Rice, but the Premier League champions still have work to do elsewhere, with Martin Odegaard, Kai Havertz and David Raya all approaching the final 18 months of deals due to expire in 2028.

Arsenal have spent the post-transfer window period securing the foundations of Mikel Arteta's title-winning project.

Arteta has already committed his future to the club with a new long-term agreement, and Rice appears increasingly likely to become the next major figure to follow him.

According to CaughtOffside, negotiations with the England midfielder are moving in a positive direction, with optimism on both sides that an agreement will eventually be completed.

No final deal has yet been reached, but Arsenal are understood to be confident about extending a contract that currently runs until the summer of 2028.

Rice's situation, however, is only one part of a wider contract puzzle at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal optimistic over Rice renewal

Rice has become one of Arteta's most important players since his £105m move from West Ham United in 2023.

His influence has continued to grow as Arsenal have developed from Premier League challengers into champions, making an extension one of the club's clearest long-term priorities.

Reports in September had already suggested that Arsenal were ready to reward Rice with improved terms, and the latest update indicates that discussions have continued to progress.

There is no indication that the 27-year-old is pushing for an exit, despite interest from major European clubs previously being reported.

Arsenal's intention is instead to remove any potential uncertainty well before Rice enters the final year of his deal.

That strategy has already been evident elsewhere.

Arteta's own future was addressed before his contract entered a potentially uncomfortable phase, while Arsenal have increasingly tried to protect the value of the central figures around whom their squad has been built.

Completing Rice's renewal would represent another major step.

It would not, though, finish the job.

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Odegaard, Havertz and Raya deals remain unresolved

Three other established members of Arteta's side are also contracted until 2028: captain Odegaard, forward Havertz and goalkeeper Raya.

According to CaughtOffside, new-contract discussions involving the trio had been expected to develop over recent months, but there has yet to be a confirmed breakthrough in any of the three cases.

The report stresses that there is no suggestion the delays are necessarily the result of a serious problem.

Contract talks can progress at different speeds for a range of reasons, and Arsenal remain in a relatively strong negotiating position with more than a season remaining beyond the current campaign.

However, the three situations are not identical.

Odegaard remains Arsenal captain and a central part of Arteta's plans, with separate reports recently suggesting that the club regard him as effectively non-transferable.

His importance makes a new deal appear a logical priority even if negotiations have not yet produced a confirmed agreement.

Raya's situation carries less immediate urgency. The Spain international remains Arteta's established first-choice goalkeeper, but Arsenal have previously been in no rush to revisit terms after rewarding him since his permanent move from Brentford.

Havertz presents a slightly different question.

The Germany international remains a valuable member of the squad, although injuries have interrupted his availability and Arsenal have strengthened their attacking options significantly in recent windows.

None of that means Arsenal are preparing to sell him, but decisions over contract length, salary and long-term squad hierarchy will eventually need to be made.

That is why Rice's expected renewal should be viewed as the next stage of Arsenal's contract planning rather than the end of it.

The Gunners still have several important deals expiring in 2028, and there is currently no indication that Odegaard, Havertz or Raya are seeking exits.

But as 2027 approaches, allowing several important players to move closer to the final year of their contracts would gradually reduce Arsenal's negotiating leverage.

Rice looks increasingly likely to be secured first. The next question is which of Arsenal's other 2028 deals the club chooses to tackle after him.