Real Madrid transfer news: Los Blancos make key decision ahead of January window

Two months before the opening of the winter transfer window, Real Madrid have already made an important decision about it.

Real Madrid had a very turbulent last transfer window. Following the arrival of Jose Mourinho, the Spanish giants renewed part of their squad and invested more than £190m, notably on Yan Diomande and Marc Cucurella. They also parted with squad players such as Fran Garcia and Gonzalo Garcia, recovering £50m.

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Real Madrid do not plan to sign anyone in the winter window

The next winter transfer window should be much less intense in the Madrid offices.

According to AS, Real Madrid will not be concerned with the next transfer window. The current third-placed side in La Liga do not feel the need to strengthen their squad in the middle of the season.

The club hierarchy believe this group can end a trophy drought of a year and a half. The few injuries recorded at the start of the season and possible winter opportunities are not enough to consider signing anyone this winter.

In recent days, there have been rumours about possible returns of Jacobo Ramon and Nico Paz, who are shining at Como.

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Departures are nevertheless possible this winter

‘Real Madrid’s executives have not yet made any decision on the futures of the players on whom they hold a buy-back option, and nothing is expected to be decided before next spring,’ the Spanish outlet says.

The need for a reinforcement in midfield this winter has also been mentioned in the press, but that is not the case internally.

However, Real Madrid could open the door to departures in the next transfer window. That will only happen if a player asks to leave and Mourinho does not oppose it. AS says, however, that this ‘does not seem very likely for now’.