Preview: Wrexham vs Middlesbrough - prediction, team news, lineups

Middlesbrough make the trip to Wrexham on Wednesday night looking to strengthen their hold of top spot in the Championship table.

Meanwhile, the Welsh club welcome the leaders to the Racecourse Ground sitting down in 18th place, 14 points adrift of their opponents.

Match preview

Despite the legacy and loyalty that Phil Parkinson has earned during his hugely-successful stint at Wrexham, he will recognise that he is fighting to keep his job in the dugout.

Not only have Wrexham lost four of their last seven matches, they have suffered consecutive defeats without scoring a goal.

A 2-0 loss at Blackburn Rovers was followed by a 1-0 reverse at Sheffield United on Friday night, Parkinson using his post-match media duties to criticise his team.

Although sitting eight points adrift of the playoffs remains a retrievable situation, Wrexham have won just three of their 13 league contests in 2026-27.

The one positive is that Wrexham remain solid enough at the back. They have conceded just six goals more than the teams with the best defensive record (13) in the division.

© Imago / Focus Images

They now face the challenge of playing a team in Middlesbrough that has scored 30 goals in their 13 league fixtures.

Kim Hellberg's side have not lost a Championship fixture since August 22, going down by a 2-1 scoreline at Blackburn.

That remains their solitary league defeat since losing last season's playoff final, while four wins have come from their most recent five encounters.

Despite netting 13 times in six away contests, Middlesbrough have conceded five times in their last three such matches and have posted just one clean sheet on their travels.

Middlesbrough have already defeated Wrexham this season, recording a 1-0 win in the EFL Cup first round at the Riverside Stadium.

Wrexham Championship form:

Middlesbrough Championship form:

Team News

© Iconsport / PA Images

After another individual error, Parkinson may consider replacing goalkeeper Anthony Patterson with Danny Ward.

Danny Imray and Sam Smith could return at right wing-back and forward respectively, while George Dobson or Ben Whiteman may get the nod over Ben Sheaf in the engine room.

Nathan Broadhead and Josh Windass are again expected to miss out through injury.

Despite top goalscorer Will Lankshear being withdrawn with a fitness issue against Charlton Athletic on Saturday, Hellberg has suggested that the Middlesbrough forward was suffering with cramp rather than an injury.

Barring any other fitness concerns, Hellberg could select the same team from the win over the Addicks.

Alfie Jones and Rokas Pukstas are sidelined through injury.

Wrexham possible starting lineup:

Ward; Doyle, Worrall, Hyam; Imray, Whiteman, James, Ekomie; O'Brien, Rathbone; Smith

Middlesbrough possible starting lineup:

Vitek; Brittain, Phillips, Malanda, Borges; Berhalter, Morris; Cozier-Duberry, McGree, Conway; Lankshear

We say: Wrexham 1-3 Middlesbrough

While Wrexham have already shown this season that they can turn it on in front of their own supporters, we cannot look past the head of steam that Middlesbrough have built. Although this may be competitive, Boro should come through with the three points.

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