Preview: Bolton Wanderers vs Middlesbrough - prediction, team news, lineups

Aiming to extend their unbeaten run to three matches, Bolton Wanderers welcome promotion-chasing Middlesbrough to Toughsheet Community Stadium in the Championship on Friday night.

The Wanderers picked up a commendable share of the spoils at the base of Southampton last weekend, whilst Boro produced a second-half comeback to snatch a point off Cardiff City on Teesside.

Match preview

Following a seven-year absence, former Premier League regulars Bolton Wanderers are back in the Championship and ruffling some feathers, hellbent on avoiding trouble at the foot of the table in 2026-27.

Since a disappointing home defeat by Stoke City after the international break, the Wanderers have collected a respectable four points from second-tier clashes at Wolverhampton Wanderers (3-1) and Southampton (0-0).

Losing just one of their past five matches and earning 10 points within that productive spell, Bolton are currently occupying 15th spot in the Championship standings, six points above the relegation zone at the 11-game mark.

After a pair of inspired displays at Molineux and St Mary's Stadium over the past week, Steven Schumacher's troops return to Toughsheet Community Stadium on Friday, with the Wanderers losing three of their past four home fixtures.

A third clean sheet of the season on the South Coast last time out will boost the confidence of the hosts, who last enjoyed victory over Middlesbrough during a Championship home fixture in April 2013.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Continuing on the Premier League-chasing trail, Middlesbrough stretched their unbeaten league run to an impressive nine matches (W5 D4) with a 2-2 draw at home against Cardiff last Saturday afternoon.

Following an insipid first-half performance, Boro showcased their enviable squad depth with important half-time substitutions before Will Lankshear and Tommy Conway netted to salvage a point for the hosts.

After extending their unbeaten streak at the Riverside Stadium to seven matches in all competitions so far, Middlesbrough moved up to third spot in the Championship table, a single point behind current pacesetters Swansea City.

Only eight of Boro's 22 second-tier points have arrived away from Teesside this term, however, Kim Hellberg's men are still a tough nut to crack on the road, losing just one of their five league outings (W2 D2).

Friday's visitors boast an exceptional recent head-to-head record against Bolton, with Middlesbrough winning each of the past nine competitive clashes with the Wanderers dating back to August 2014.

Bolton Wanderers Championship form:

Middlesbrough Championship form:

Team News

© Imago / Sportimage

Missing the past five matches because of a groin injury, Bolton centre-back Chris Forino is expected back in early November.

After a man-of-the-match display in the Southampton stalemate last time out, Lewis Brunt will retain his spot alongside captain Eoin Toal in defence.

There could be some attacking alterations for the Wanderers, though, with Ruben Rodrigues and Theo Bair pushing for starts.

Whilst fellow strikers Lankshear and Conway find the net, Middlesbrough's David Strelec continues to recover from a muscular injury.

Playing just 12 minutes of competitive football for Boro since a summer switch from Hajduk Split, Rokas Pukstas is also sidelined.

Into his second season at the Teesside club, centre-back Alfie Jones is on the treatment table dealing with a calf issue.

Bolton Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Bazunu; Stephenson, Toal, Brunt, Famewo; Simons, Sheehan, Larrazabal, Rodrigues, Gale; Dalby

Middlesbrough possible starting lineup:

Vitek; Brittain, Malanda, Phillips, Borges; Morris, Berhalter, Cozier-Duberry, McGree, Conway; Lankshear

We say: Bolton Wanderers 2-2 Middlesbrough

Conceding at least two goals in six of their past seven competitive matches, Middlesbrough are likely to find themselves amongst the chaos once again on Friday night.

Bolton have a recent track record of upsetting the Championship's top sides and should be confident of earning at least a point on home soil.

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