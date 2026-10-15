Preview: Southampton vs Bolton Wanderers - prediction, team news, lineups

Southampton play host to Bolton Wanderers on Saturday afternoon looking for the win that would likely catapult the club into the top six of the Championship table.

Meanwhile, Bolton make the trip to St Mary's having put together a run of three wins from four games, moving the club clear of the relegation zone in the process.

Match preview

With the threat of a Football Association suspension no longer hanging over him, Tonda Eckert will be focused on making Southampton contenders for the title.

Even with a four-point deduction, the Saints are already in seventh position, just five points adrift of the top two.

The 1-0 victory at Norwich City in midweek made it four wins from five games, the one defeat during that period coming at Wrexham.

Despite netting just three goals in as many fixtures, Southampton still possess the second-best attacking record in the division with 21 goals in 10 contests.

Now that they have back-to-back clean sheets under their belt, their promotion rivals will fear that they could string together a pivotal run of victories in the context of the season.

© Iconsport / Arthur Haigh, WhiteRosePhotos / Alamy

As far as Bolton are concerned, Steven Schumacher is working wonders to keep the club out of a relegation scrap.

Tuesday's 3-1 victory at Wolverhampton Wanderers made it nine points from the last four games, their other victories during that period coming against Cardiff City and Norwich City.

Scoring seven goals at Carrow Road and Molineux is a real statement of intent, particularly on the back of conceding seven times in defeats at Sheffield United and Millwall.

While Bolton are clear underdogs to earn anything from the fixture on the South coast, already sitting five points clear of the bottom three essentially makes this a free hit for last season's League One playoff winners.

Southampton Championship form:

Bolton Wanderers Championship form:

Team News

© Iconsport / PA Images

With Southampton midfielder Flynn Downes sidelined with an ankle injury, Cameron Bragg - who is back from suspension - or Casper Jander will deputise in the engine room.

James Bree, Leo Scienza and Cyle Larin could all return to the starting lineup after Eckert made changes for the Norwich game.

After two goals and one assist from his last five outings, Kuryu Matsuki may keep his spot on the right flank.

Sam Dalby is expected to return to the Bolton attack in place of Theo Bair.

Jayden Nelson and Ruben Rodrigues may also come into contention, but Schumacher may be against making many changes after the win over Wolves.

Defender Chris Forino remains sidelined with a groin injury.

Southampton possible starting lineup:

Peretz; Bree, Stephens, Schlotterbeck, Manning; Bragg, Ward-Prowse; Matsuki, Azaz, Scienza; Larin

Bolton Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Bazunu; Larrazabal, Brunt, Toal, Famewo; Iling-Junior, Erhahon, Sheehan, Gale; Ito, Dalby

We say: Southampton 4-1 Bolton Wanderers

Although Bolton have already won at Wolves this week, they allowed the hosts to have plenty of opportunities on goal. With Southampton a far more ruthless outfit than the West Midlands outfit, we anticipate a dominant victory for the Saints.

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