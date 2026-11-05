Preview: Preston North End vs Southampton - prediction, team news, lineups

Southampton will look to extend their six-game unbeaten run when they travel to Deepdale for Saturday’s clash with Preston North End.

The Saints are currently operating in 14th spot in the Championship standings, while PNE are propping up the table after taking just five points from their 14 matches.

Match preview

Preston boss Graham Alexander has failed to spark an upturn in fortunes since being named as Paul Heckingbottom’s successor at the end of September.

Alexander has lost five of his six matches in charge (D1), including a 2-0 defeat in last Saturday’s away clash against Stoke City.

PNE experienced more disappointment in midweek, despite taking an early lead in their home meeting with Sheffield United.

Sydie Peck’s 19-minute hat-trick left Preston trailing by two goals at half time, and while Callum Lang pulled a goal back in the 77th minute, PNE ultimately failed to find an equaliser as they fell to their 11th Championship defeat of the season.

As a result of their struggles, Preston are already nine points adrift from safety, leaving them with a mountain to climb if they are to extend their 12-season stay in the second tier.

Alexander will be aware that his team needs to improve significantly in both boxes, as Preston currently have the league’s worst defensive record with 30 goals conceded and are among the division’s lowest scorers with just 12 goals to their name.

© Imago / Sportimage

In contrast to their hosts, Southampton have proven to be a tough team to beat this term, having won eight, drawn four and lost just two of their 14 Championship matches.

In fact, Tonda Eckert's side have put together a six-game unbeaten run since suffering their most recent defeat in an away clash against Wrexham on September 19.

Samuel Edozie made sure Southampton extended that unbeaten streak in Tuesday’s meeting with West Bromwich Albion, netting a 53rd-minute equaliser to cancel out Isaac Price’s penalty at The Hawthorns.

The promotion hopefuls, who were deducted four points at the start of the season, are currently two points clear of Sheffield United in ninth position and three points adrift of second-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers.

They will certainly fancy their chances of adding three points to their tally against a struggling Preston side, especially as they have won on two of their previous three visits to Deepdale, including a 3-1 victory in May.

That said, they have struggled for consistency on their travels, having won two, drawn three and lost two of their seven away league games this season.

Preston North End Championship form:

Southampton Championship form:

Team News

© Imago / Action Plus

Preston are still having to contend without the services of Harry Clarke, Lewis Gibson, Liam Gibbs and Ali McCann.

Johnny Kenny has been added to the injury list after he was forced off in the 12th minute against Sheffield United due to a hamstring problem.

Midfielder Leo Leroy will miss Saturday’s game through suspension after collecting his fifth yellow card of the season in the midweek defeat.

As for the visitors, midfielder Caspar Jandar will have to be assessed after sitting out the last two games with a muscular injury.

Southampton’s top scorer Cyle Larin is another fitness concern, having been forced to miss the last three games with a hamstring problem.

Eckert, meanwhile, is confident Leo Scienza will be ready to feature at Deepdale after being ruled out for the midweek draw with West Brom.

Preston North End possible starting lineup:

Iversen; Offiah, Lindsay, Hughes; Mills, Potts, Thompson, Wiley; Lang, Devine; Erabi

Southampton possible starting lineup:

Peretz; Bree, Stephens, Schlotterbeck, Manning; Ward-Prowse, Downes; Matsuki, Azaz, Scienza; Dobbin

We say: Preston North End 1-3 Southampton

While Southampton have tended to save their best performances for St Mary's, they will view Saturday's contest as a great opportunity to claim their third away win of the Championship season.

With the Saints currently the league's third-highest scorers, we ultimately believe they will be too strong for a Preston side with the worst defensive record in the second tier.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.