Arsenal transfer news: Mikel Arteta 'plots' January swoop for Premier League star as Man Utd 'join' race

Arsenal and Manchester United are reportedly competing to bring highly rated Bournemouth forward Marcus Tavernier to their clubs.

The 27-year-old has become one of the Premier League’s most coveted players after an outstanding opening to the season.

Tavernier has scored six times in 12 appearances for the Cherries this campaign, further enhancing his growing reputation under Marco Rose.

The former Middlesbrough player is contracted to Bournemouth until the summer of 2029 on a lucrative long-term deal.

Nonetheless, the wide attacker's impressive domestic performances have caught the eye of several domestic clubs ahead of the January transfer window.

Arsenal and Man Utd 'keep tabs' on Tavernier

© Imago / Sportimage

TEAMtalk reports that Arsenal have prepared detailed scouting reports on Tavernier as they consider ways to bolster their left flank.

Mikel Arteta is understood to be a keen admirer of the versatile attacker, who can perform across the forward line, in midfield or at wing-back.

The Gunners are also believed to be keeping a close watch on Tavernier's teenage Bournemouth teammate Eli Junior Kroupi and promising midfielder Alex Scott.

At Man United, technical director Jason Wilcox has reportedly instructed the recruitment team to assess Tavernier as they plan for the winter window.

The Red Devils want to add a left-back and a forward in the new year, though their priorities could change if manager Michael Carrick loses his job amid mounting pressure.

Both clubs are expected to monitor Tavernier’s progress before deciding whether to make a formal approach during the mid-season window.

Could Newcastle move for Tavernier?

© Imago

Arsenal and Man United may be at the front of the queue, but Newcastle United are understood to have admired the dynamic Englishman for some time.

The Magpies have tracked his development over a lengthy period and have a family link, with his brother James having previously played for the club.

Tottenham Hotspur also considered a move for Tavernier during the summer window but ultimately chose not to make a formal offer.

Any club hoping to sign Bournemouth’s talisman is likely to have to put forward a sizeable offer to secure a mid-season deal.