Mourinho sends Endrick message amid Arsenal, Villa links

Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho has admitted his frustration at being unable to give more playing time to some of his talented attackers, while offering fresh insight into Endrick's role amid continued speculation linking the Brazilian with Arsenal and Aston Villa.

The 20-year-old forward has struggled to establish himself in Mourinho's plans this season, despite returning to the Santiago Bernabeu following an impressive loan spell at Lyon.

Endrick was introduced during Wednesday's dramatic 3-2 Champions League victory over AEK Athens, featuring on the right flank as Madrid recovered from a 2-1 deficit to maintain their perfect record in the competition.

After the match, Mourinho acknowledged the difficulty of managing a squad containing so many high-quality players, while highlighting the particular threat Endrick offers against tired defenders.

His comments come at a time when the youngster's limited opportunities have once again raised questions about whether a January departure could be beneficial to his development.

Mourinho admits frustration over Endrick's limited opportunities

Speaking after Federico Valverde's stoppage-time winner in Athens, Mourinho conceded that he found it difficult to leave talented players out of his team.

"It frustrates me for all those who are not playing because everyone deserves to play," the Portuguese coach explained, according to Real Madrid's official website.

Mourinho pointed to the performances of those who have received fewer opportunities as evidence of the considerable depth available to him.

Endrick was among the players singled out for praise, with the former Chelsea and Manchester United manager emphasising the problems his pace and directness can cause opponents.

"I think it's dramatic for a full-back, after playing an hour against someone of quality, to then face Endrick; it's truly complicated," Mourinho added.

The Brazilian replaced Bernardo Silva during the second half against AEK and provided an attacking outlet as Madrid searched for a way back into the contest.

Operating primarily from the right, Endrick created a promising opportunity for Kylian Mbappe late in the match, although the Frenchman's effort was saved.

He also saw a shot blocked during the closing stages, before Valverde secured victory with a powerful strike from outside the penalty area.

Despite those encouraging contributions, Endrick's overall involvement this season remains limited.

The former Palmeiras forward has managed only a handful of appearances and one goal since returning from France, with injuries initially delaying his return to Mourinho's matchday squad.

Competition for attacking positions has subsequently made regular minutes difficult to obtain.

Mbappe remains Madrid's principal centre-forward, while Vinicius Junior, Yan Diomande, Brahim Diaz and Carlos Espi provide further options in the attacking positions.

Mourinho nevertheless insisted that having so many alternatives was a considerable advantage rather than a problem for the team.

"There are many coaches who must look at me with a lot of healthy envy because, when I have problems, I look at the bench and have so many options," he said.

The remarks underline Mourinho's appreciation of Endrick's qualities, although they do not amount to a promise of increased playing time.

© Iconsport / Zuma

Arsenal and Aston Villa monitor Endrick's Real Madrid situation

Endrick's lack of regular football has attracted attention from several European clubs ahead of the January transfer window.

Arsenal have reportedly made contact with the Brazilian's representatives over a potential move, according to TEAMtalk, with Mikel Arteta's side exploring opportunities to strengthen their attack.

The Gunners are understood to be interested in the forward's versatility and potential, although no agreement has been reported.

Aston Villa have also been linked with Endrick, having previously emerged as a potential destination for another loan spell.

Spanish radio station Cadena SER reported in October that the Birmingham club were among the leading candidates to secure his services, with Lyon and Roma also monitoring developments.

However, Mourinho has repeatedly resisted suggestions that the Brazil international should leave Madrid.

Last month, the Portuguese coach warned clubs interested in Endrick that he was not planning to sanction a January exit, describing the youngster as an important part of his squad.

That position helps explain why Wednesday's comments should not be interpreted as an indication that Madrid are preparing to negotiate his departure.

Endrick demonstrated the benefits of regular football during the second half of last season, scoring eight goals and providing eight assists in 21 appearances under Paulo Fonseca at Lyon.

His performances in France strengthened his reputation and provided valuable experience after a difficult period in Madrid.

Yet Mourinho's latest assessment suggests that he continues to see a specific role for the Brazilian within his own squad, particularly as a substitute capable of exploiting tiring defences.

Real Madrid face Valencia in La Liga on Saturday, with Mourinho confirming that further rotation will be required because of the demanding fixture schedule.

For Arsenal and Aston Villa, the central question remains whether Endrick's opportunities will increase sufficiently before January to justify another six months in Madrid.

Mourinho clearly values the youngster's attacking qualities. Whether that confidence translates into more substantial playing time may ultimately prove more important than his public praise when Endrick's future is reassessed.