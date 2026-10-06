Endrick pushing for loan exit in January, Aston Villa lead race

Endrick is pushing for a second loan exit from Real Madrid in the January transfer window, with Aston Villa having emerged as the frontrunner to secure his services, according to Spanish radio outlet Cadena Ser.

The 20-year-old has played just four minutes of first-team football since the start of the 2026-27 campaign despite being available for Jose Mourinho's side in each of their last four fixtures. Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, Brahim Diaz, Carlos Espi and — once fit — Rodrygo are all ahead of him in the attacking pecking order, leaving the former Palmeiras forward with no realistic path to regular minutes at the Bernabeu this season.

Real Madrid transfer news: why this loan would be Endrick's second

Endrick spent the second half of last season on loan at Olympique Lyonnais after an equally frustrating first half of the campaign in Madrid, scoring eight goals and registering eight assists in 21 appearances for Paulo Fonseca's side. That form was strong enough to earn him a place in Brazil's World Cup 2026 squad, but not sufficient to change Mourinho's mind about his role in the Spanish capital.

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Real Madrid transfer news: the competition to sign Endrick on loan

Aston Villa are understood to be the leading candidate, with the Birmingham club's participation in the Champions League cited as a key factor in Endrick's decision-making. The 16th-placed Premier League side's involvement in Europe's premier competition gives the forward a stage that Lyon, who are also keen on a reunion, and Roma cannot currently offer.

Aston Villa, Lyon and Roma are the three clubs believed to be in contention, though no formal negotiations are believed to have begun between any of the parties and the forward's representatives ahead of the January window.