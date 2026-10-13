Real Madrid Jose Mourinho tells suitors Endrick is going nowhere

Jose Mourinho has told clubs interested in signing Endrick on loan to stop wasting their time, insisting in a press conference ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League fixture against Roma that the Brazilian will not be leaving Real Madrid in January — whatever the interest.

‘Forget it, forget it,’ the Real Madrid boss said. ‘Forget the clubs that are interested. Better to sit down and wait, otherwise you will get tired. He is a player I love, he has incredible potential. He is very important for us. Whoever is interested in him will have to fight hard with me — I believe he does not need to be loaned and he will have the greatest success.’

Real Madrid transfer news: the gap between Mourinho’s words and Endrick’s game time

The statement stands in considerable contrast to Endrick’s actual situation at the club. The 20-year-old has played just ten minutes this season, entering from the bench on a single occasion and watching from the dugout in four further matches. The summer arrival of Carlos Espi — another centre-forward who has scored twice in four appearances to deliver wins over Espanyol and Elche — has only narrowed the path to game time further.

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Mourinho acknowledges the situation but points to the injury that kept Endrick sidelined until September 12th as the root cause. He accepts that the recovery period has also not helped. ‘After that, it is true — I have spoken to him — that since he recovered, the opportunity to play has not really come up.’

Real Madrid transfer news: what almost happened against Villarreal — and who is waiting in January

Against Villarreal on Saturday, Endrick came the closest he has come to appearing this season. With Real Madrid appearing to have scored to make it 2-0, he was ready to enter the pitch. VAR disallowed the goal for a hair-pull by Vinicius Junior, who was then sent off in the same incident, forcing Mourinho to change his plans.

‘That match was bad luck for him,’ Mourinho said. ‘When we score, he was going to come on. But then you are winning with ten men — it is normal for a manager to change his thinking, there were other options.’

Roma are one of three clubs — alongside AC Milan and Aston Villa — reported to be targeting a loan move for Endrick in January. All three hope to replicate the format of his successful half-season at Lyon earlier this year, when he scored eight goals in 21 appearances and earned a place in Brazil’s World Cup squad. Real Madrid host Roma in the Champions League on Wednesday before a La Liga fixture against Sevilla at the Bernabeu next weekend.