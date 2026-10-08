Why Real Madrid rejected permanent Endrick transfer proposals

Real Madrid rejected several possible structures for an Endrick departure during the summer because Jose Mourinho's side want to retain three recognised centre-forward options, despite the Brazilian having played just four competitive minutes this season.

Endrick's lack of opportunities has made another transfer increasingly conceivable, with Roma, AC Milan and Premier League clubs all linked with the 20-year-old.

However, fresh information from Trivela offers a clearer explanation for why Madrid resisted attempts to secure the forward on anything more permanent than a temporary basis.

Roma and Milan reportedly explored several different structures during the summer window, ranging from loans with purchase mechanisms to outright transfers which would have allowed Real to retain some control over Endrick's future.

Madrid's position remained consistent: they did not want to lose the Brazil international permanently.

Mourinho's faith in Endrick was part of that stance, but the decision was also influenced by a wider piece of squad planning.

Real want three options capable of playing as their number nine.

Roma and Milan explored different Endrick deals

Roma's interest had already developed into serious talks during the summer.

Sports Mole previously reported that the Serie A club came close to signing Endrick on loan before Mourinho intervened and asked Madrid to keep the striker.

Madrid had rejected Roma's attempt to include an option to buy, while Mourinho believed Endrick could still have a useful role during the campaign.

According to Trivela, discussions involving Italian clubs went further than a straightforward temporary transfer.

Roma and Milan considered structures including a loan with an obligation to buy, a permanent transfer and agreements that would have preserved some mechanism for Madrid to bring Endrick back in the future.

Roma coach Gian Piero Gasperini is also understood to have contacted members of Carlo Ancelotti's Brazil staff for information on the forward.

Yet Madrid were unwilling to accept a deal that could permanently remove Endrick from their plans.

That stance appears increasingly striking given what has happened since.

Endrick has played just four minutes of club football in 2026-27, with Real Madrid's own official statistics confirming only one substitute appearance so far.

Kylian Mbappe remains Mourinho's undisputed first choice through the middle, while summer signing Carlos Espi has rapidly established himself as the more immediate alternative.

© Iconsport / ICONSPORT

Why selling Endrick would create another Real Madrid transfer problem

Madrid's reasoning goes beyond simply believing that Endrick could eventually fulfil his potential at the Bernabeu.

According to Trivela, the club deliberately want three centre-forward options available to Mourinho.

That planning helped shape another attacking decision during the summer.

Gonzalo Garcia was allowed to leave, while Espi arrived from Levante to provide a different alternative behind Mbappe.

The intended hierarchy therefore became Mbappe, Espi and Endrick.

Selling the Brazilian would reduce those options from three to two and, in Madrid's view, create another transfer requirement almost immediately.

The club reportedly believe it would be difficult to find a replacement with Endrick's medium-to-long-term potential for a reasonable fee.

That helps explain the apparent contradiction between his current role and Madrid's refusal to lose him permanently.

Four competitive minutes suggest that Endrick is not presently central to Mourinho's matchday plans.

His place in Madrid's wider squad construction is nevertheless considered valuable enough for the club to resist permanent proposals.

The situation could still be tested in January.

Reports differ over Endrick's current intentions. Cadena SER has claimed that the Brazilian is pushing for another loan, with Aston Villa among the interested clubs, while Trivela understands that his preference for now is to remain at Madrid and reassess the situation if his minutes do not improve before December.

Another temporary move would not necessarily contradict Madrid's three-striker strategy in the longer term.

Endrick already demonstrated the potential benefits of that route last season, producing eight goals and eight assists in 21 appearances during his loan spell at Lyon before returning to Spain.

The central issue is therefore less whether Madrid are prepared to let Endrick play elsewhere for another spell and more whether they are prepared to lose control of his future.

For now, the answer to the latter remains no.

Mourinho may barely be using Endrick, but Real Madrid still consider him one of the three centre-forwards they want on their books - and selling him would only create another position to fill.