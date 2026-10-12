Aston Villa transfer news: Endrick hope for Unai Emery as RocNation speak on Brazilian's Real Madrid future

Aston Villa are seemingly given a glimmer of hope when it comes to signing Real Madrid attacker Endrick.

After a successful loan stint at Lyon during the second half of 2025-26, Endrick returned to the Bernabeu with hope of featuring under Jose Mourinho.

However, despite the eight goals and eight assists that came from 21 appearances for the French club, the 20-year-old has made just one brief outing for Los Blancos.

As a result, his future remains a hot topic for debate, with Villa having recently been linked with a move for his signature during the winter transfer window.

Endrick's representatives RocNation, more specifically Alan Redmond, has now given an interview to AdnKronos.

© Imago / Branislav Racko

Endrick representatives call Aston Villa "fantastic"

The general consensus from Endrick's camp is that he will stay put at Real Madrid in the long term.

Nevertheless, Redmond describes the interest that is coming from clubs such as Aston Villa as "fantastic".

He said: "I don’t think he’ll move. The clubs mentioned are fantastic, but I don’t think he’ll go play anywhere else."

On his future in general, Redmond had previously stated: "The idea has always been to stay in Madrid.

"We’ll see what happens in the future, but honestly, I think he’ll stay at Real Madrid for a long time. That’s my opinion."

© Iconsport / SUSA

Why Aston Villa will stay attentive to Endrick, Real Madrid developments

While Endrick has a contract until 2030, something needs to change at Real Madrid for him to stay there.

He earned nearly double the minutes across five months at Lyon than he has in approximately 20 months at Real Madrid.

The La Liga giants simply need to hand him opportunities or find the 24-cap Brazil international a new club, both to protect his development and valuation.

Unless his situation improves, Endrick going back out on loan should be viewed as more likely to happen than not.