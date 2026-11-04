"Lost his spark..." - Vinicius Jr handed brutal verdict by Spanish media despite Real Madrid win

Real Madrid maintained their perfect start in the 2026-27 Champions League league phase with a 3-2 victory over AEK Athens on Wednesday evening, but Vinicius Junior failed to take advantage of an opportunity to impress Jose Mourinho.

The Brazilian was handed a chance to strengthen his claims for a regular starting position ahead of his return from domestic suspension, but delivered another underwhelming performance on a night where Yan Diomande continued to enhance his reputation.

Vinicius's display attracted widespread criticism in Spain, with one publication awarding him just 2/10, while several prominent journalists questioned whether he deserves to remain in Madrid's strongest starting XI.

What have the Spanish media said about Vinicius Junior?

© Iconsport / Zuma

ElDesmarque were particularly scathing, awarding Vinicius just 2/10 and criticising his lack of attacking influence and defensive contribution. They highlighted his failure to track back, the space he left behind him and the fact that he completed none of his attempted dribbles.

AS were similarly unimpressed, describing his first half as ineffective and his second-half efforts as "un quiero y no puedo" - 'trying but unable to deliver'.

Former Real Madrid player and coach Jorge Valdano felt that "La palabra aceptable no es para un jugador como Vinicius" - 'the word acceptable does not apply to a player like Vinicius' - adding that he had produced just one good attacking move.

AS deputy editor Tomas Roncero was even more direct, declaring "Vini tenía una opción para lucirse, pero nada" - Vini had an opportunity to shine, but 'delivered nothing'. He subsequently questioned whether the Brazilian deserved to start, claiming that he had "perdido la luz" - 'lost his spark'.

Cadena SER's Dani Garrido agreed that Vinicius had wasted his opportunity, while Real Madrid correspondent Javier Herraez offered a pointed comparison with his rival for a starting position: "Diomande es un ejemplo, aprende de él Vini" - 'Diomande is an example, learn from him, Vini.'

Are Vinicius Jr's struggles becoming a real concern at Real Madrid?

© Iconsport / DeFodi images

The growing statistical gap between Vinicius and Diomande makes the criticism particularly difficult to dismiss.

According to figures highlighted by El Pais, Vinicius has attempted 37 dribbles this season, successfully completing just 15 at a rate of 40%. Diomande, meanwhile, has attempted 56 and completed 36, boasting a considerably better success rate of 64%.

Even more concerning is that Vinicius has gone two consecutive Champions League matches without attempting a single dribble, an extraordinary statistic for someone whose explosive running and ability to beat defenders have traditionally been his biggest strengths.

Diomande is therefore offering Mourinho an increasingly convincing alternative, with AS suggesting that the summer signing is already several lengths ahead in the battle for a starting position.

One disappointing performance would not normally threaten the status of a player with Vinicius's achievements, but the mounting criticism suggests that his problems are becoming a recurring issue rather than an isolated loss of form.

The Brazilian still possesses the quality to turn things around, but he needs to rediscover his confidence, directness and defensive commitment sooner rather than later.

With Diomande making a compelling case to remain in the team, Vinicius can no longer rely solely on his reputation to guarantee a starting position at the Bernabeu.