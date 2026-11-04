Man United must move heaven and earth to bring Cesc Fabregas to Old Trafford as their next head coach

Como put in one of the most extraordinary performances in Champions League history on Wednesday, with the Italian side recording a 9-1 win over Lens.

Anastasios Douvikas struck a hat-trick, while Nico Paz, Lucas Da Cunha, Marc Oliver Kempf, Mattia Liberali, Martin Baturina and Matteo Papaccioli were also on the scoresheet in France.

Como beat Manchester United 4-1 in their previous game in the Champions League, and Wednesday's success has left them fourth in the overall table, picking up nine points from four matches.

The Blue and Whites have netted 19 times in the league stage of the 2026-27 Champions League, only the holders Paris Saint-Germain (20) have more.

Only two teams have scored eight or more goals in a single Champions League fixture over the last 10 seasons, with Como now on an elite list with Bayern Munich - 8-2 vs. Barcelona in 2020 and then 9-2 vs. Dinamo Zagreb in 2024.

Meanwhile, Como are the first team to score nine in an away European Cup match since Feyenoord did so against Olympiakos Nicosia in September 1971.

The team's fourth-placed finish in the 2025-26 Serie A campaign saw them qualify for the Champions League, and they have already shown that competing at this level will not be an issue.

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Highly-rated Fabregas is performing wonders at Como

I Biancoblu have some incredible players - notably the excellent Paz - but so much praise has to go to head coach Cesc Fabregas, who is already making serious waves in the management game.

Fabregas, who will turn 40 next May, has won 46, drawn 26 and lost 25 of his 97 matches in charge of Como since being appointed permanent head coach in July 2024.

Como are fourth in the Serie A table this season on 23 points, only five points behind the leaders Lazio, and a challenge for the title cannot be ruled out.

Fabregas has a contract at Como until the summer of 2028, but Man United should make an attempt to appoint the Spaniard as their new head coach next year.

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Man United should attempt to bring Fabregas to Old Trafford

Whether that means keeping Michael Carrick and enduring some more pain is a different question entirely; there is also the option of bringing in an interim head coach for the rest of the season, should the club ultimately decide to move away from Carrick.

Fabregas' Arsenal and Chelsea connections would make a move to Man United a fascinating one, but he knows the Premier League and also knows what it takes to win it, doing so twice with Chelsea.

The Spaniard was a wonderfully gifted midfielder and has shown during his early management career that he can put together a team capable of playing incredibly exciting football.

Como were head and shoulders above the Red Devils in their recent European clash.

Man United must look to the future with their next appointment, and Fabregas has the potential to become one of the leading coaches in world football in the coming years.