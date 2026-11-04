Man United transfer news: Three strikers Red Devils could sign in January following Benjamin Sesko injury update

Manchester United could enter the January transfer window for a new striker, with Benjamin Sesko's ongoing shin problem a serious concern for the club.

Sesko is expected to be out until the start of 2027 with the shin injury that he initially suffered towards the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

Bryan Mbeumo is operating through for the middle for Man United at this moment in time, but the Cameroon international is better off the right.

Joshua Zirkzee is an option, but the Netherlands international continues to struggle to make his mark for the 20-time English champions.

Here, Sports Mole looks at three strikers who could be signed by Man United in January to hand themselves a major boost for the second half of the season.

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Man United are currently being linked with a move for Calvert-Lewin, who has scored five goals in 11 appearances for Leeds during the 2026-27 campaign.

The 29-year-old made the move to Elland Road on a free transfer in the summer of 2025, and the striker has been impressive for Leeds, netting 20 times in 50 appearances for the club.

Calvert-Lewin is proven in the Premier League, scoring 75 times in 283 appearances in the competition, while he has also scored four times in 14 caps for England.

Man United would not have to break the bank to sign Calvert-Lewin, although it would not be a straightforward deal given the rivalry between the Red Devils and Leeds.

Calvert-Lewin scored against Man United in the Premier League earlier this season, and it is understood that the 20-time English champions are admirers of his talents.

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Toney's future is again the subject of speculation, with the England international potentially a loan option for Man United at the start of 2027.

The 30-year-old has been in impressive form this season, scoring 14 goals and registering two assists in 15 appearances in all competitions for his Saudi club.

Toney made the move to Al-Ahli from Brentford in the summer of 2024, and his record for his current team stands at 86 goals and 19 assists in 108 appearances.

The forward scored 72 goals in 141 matches for Brentford, including a record of 36 goals in 83 games in the Premier League.

The Englishman is not a long-term option for Man United but could be an ideal short-term signing given that he is proven in the Premier League.

Toney might also feel that he has unfinished business in England's top flight.

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Mateta's contract at Palace is due to expire at the end of the campaign, and there are currently no indications that he will be signing a fresh deal.

The 29-year-old has had a frustrating season to date due to injury, while he was sent off in Palace's last Premier League game against Tottenham Hotspur.

Mateta has scored 63 goals and registered 14 assists in 207 appearances for Palace in all competitions, including 50 goals and nine assists in 166 Premier League matches.

The Frenchman is seemingly looking for a way out at Palace and is said to be keen to explore a switch to the 20-time English champions next year.

A loan move for the striker is unlikely given his contract situation, but he could potentially be available for a bargain transfer fee in the winter market.