Preview: Sevilla vs Alaves - prediction, team news, lineups

Sevilla will be aiming to return to winning ways in Spain's top flight when they welcome Alaves to Estadio Ramon on Friday evening.

The home team are currently sixth in the La Liga table, picking up 17 points from 11 matches, while Alaves are 11th in the division, claiming 12 points from 11 games.

Match preview

Sevilla boast a record of five wins, two draws and four defeats from their 11 league matches this season, with 17 points leaving them in a European spot in the division, sitting sixth.

It has been a difficult period of the season for Luis Garcia Plaza's side, who have only been victorious in one of their last five matches in Spain's top flight.

Sevilla will enter this game off the back of a 3-1 defeat to Getafe, with their last success coming in their last home league fixture - a 2-0 victory over Osasuna.

Los Nervionenses finished 13th in Spain's top flight last season, but they have the look of a team capable of challenging for a European finish this term.

Sevilla have won 21 of their previous 45 matches against Alaves, suffering 12 defeats in the process, but it was 1-1 when the pair last locked horns in February 2026.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Alaves have only actually lost one of their last seven matches against Sevilla, recording four wins in the process, so the visitors should enter this game in a confident mood.

The Blue and Whites suffered a 6-1 defeat to Barcelona last time out, and a tough run of form has seen them pick up just two points from their last seven matches.

Alaves have not been victorious in the league since the start of September, when they recorded a 5-2 win over Osasuna, and their recent struggles have seen them drop down the table, currently sitting 11th with 12 points from 11 matches.

Quique Sanchez Flores' side are just two points off the relegation zone but also only three points behind seventh-placed Athletic Bilbao, so a lot could change with a victory in this match.

Alaves are enjoying a strong period in their history given that nine of their last 10 seasons have been played in the top flight of Spanish football.

Sevilla La Liga form:

Sevilla form (all competitions):

Alaves La Liga form:

Alaves form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / LOF

Sevilla will be without the services of Manu Bueno, with the midfielder sent off in the team's 3-1 defeat to Getafe last time out.

Bueno had actually been substituted into the match for Isaac Romero, who suffered an injury, and the striker is regarded as a major doubt for this contest.

There will also be absences for Marcao and Miguel Sierra, with the pair unavailable due to muscular and shoulder injuries respectively.

As for Alaves, Facundo Garces and Mikel Rodriguez are both out of the match through injury, but the visitors did not suffer any fresh issues against Barcelona.

Head coach Sanchez Flores is expected to resist the temptation to shuffle his pack despite the disappointing nature of the result against the La Liga champions.

Toni Martinez is expected to be introduced back into the side, while there will be a spot in the final third of the field for Lucas Boye, who has netted five league goals this term.

Sevilla possible starting lineup:

Vlachodimos; Iglesias, Castrin, Salas, Suazo; Ejuke, Agoume, Fofana, Correia; Stassin, Ure

Alaves possible starting lineup:

Sivera; Otto, Tenaglia, Koski, Yusi; Perez, Protesoni, Guevara, Rebbach; Boye, T Martinez

We say: Sevilla 2-1 Alaves

Home advantage could be key in this match, and we are expecting Sevilla to navigate their way to a narrow win in Thursday's league fixture.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.