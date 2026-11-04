CAF African Player of the Year: 10 nominees revealed with Yan Diomande missing, three names spark debate

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) on Wednesday revealed its list of 10 nominees for the 2026 African Ballon d’Or. It is a prestigious selection, but several choices raise eyebrows.

Three Moroccans, three Senegalese and no sign of Ibrahim Maza or Yan Diomande: the list of 10 candidates for the 2026 African Player of the Year award will fuel plenty of discussion.

Achraf Hakimi, Brahim Diaz, Ismael Saibari, Sadio Mane, Ismaila Sarr, Pape Gueye, Amad Diallo, Yoane Wissa, Antoine Semenyo and Teboho Mokoena have been selected by the Confederation of African Football.

Hakimi favourite for 2026 African Ballon d’Or with Senegalese vote set to split

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The reigning champion, Achraf Hakimi, was crowned in 2025 ahead of Mohamed Salah and Victor Osimhen. The Morocco captain has strong arguments to win a second consecutive award, given his performances with Paris Saint-Germain and Morocco’s run at the World Cup.

He would become the first player to retain the award since Mohamed Salah in 2018 and the first Moroccan to win it twice. Ismael Saibari, who has had a particularly accomplished year, is the other Moroccan candidate, while Brahim Diaz completes Morocco’s strong representation.

The three Senegalese players could turn into a handicap for their country. Sadio Mane remains the most prestigious name, while Ismaila Sarr, brilliant in the Conference League with Crystal Palace, and Pape Gueye have played a part in Senegal’s excellent year. They risk splitting the votes, whereas Hakimi appears the most obvious Moroccan candidate.

Maza and Diomande victims of the youth category?

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The absences of Ibrahim Maza and Yan Diomande are surprising, particularly given some of the names selected. Both are among the candidates for the African Young Player of the Year award.

Maza has established himself at Bayer Leverkusen and with Algeria, while Diomande, who became the most expensive African player in history in the summer transfer window, has stepped up a level at RB Leipzig, Real Madrid and with the Ivory Coast national team.

Their youth does nothing to diminish the value of their performances: age should be neither an advantage nor a ceiling. They finished ninth and fifth respectively in the 2026 Kopa Trophy.

The inclusion of Amad Diallo, despite his qualities and growing importance at Manchester United, appears questionable at the expense of Diomande.

The selections of Yoane Wissa and especially Teboho Mokoena can also be debated. The South African from Mamelodi Sundowns remains a reference on the continent, but his year appears less striking individually than those of several players left out.

Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha could also have laid claim to a place after accompanying his country’s historic run. The CAF selected only outfield players, leaving Cape Verde without a representative despite an exceptional year. Even before the list is reduced to three finalists and the CAF Awards ceremony on 7 December in Lagos, Nigeria, the first selection has already produced some major losers.