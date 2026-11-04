Chelsea: Morgan Rogers names area to improve despite superb start

Morgan Rogers did not need long to justify Chelsea’s investment. With six goals and four assists in 12 matches, he has become one of Chelsea’s key players this season. He is directly involved in the build-up play and is gradually establishing himself among the players who excite the fans.

This immediate impact does not mean the Englishman considers his work finished, however. On the contrary, the player himself acknowledges that he still has room to improve in one of the most important aspects for someone with his profile: the ability to turn chances into goals.

Rogers’ start becomes even more significant when the context of his arrival is considered. Chelsea spent about £117m to sign him from Aston Villa, placing considerable expectation on his shoulders before he had even pulled on the blue shirt.

In a transfer of that size, there is little room for a quiet adaptation period or a season of getting used to the environment. The pressure for an immediate impact has followed him since day one, and he is coping with it on the pitch.

Rogers identifies his main area for improvement: being more ruthless in the box

? Fermin Lopez, Morgan Rogers and Nico Paz: Club stats this season ?? Fermin Lopez: 6 goals, 6 assists ??????? Morgan Rogers: 6 goals, 4 assists ?? Nico Paz: 5 goals, 6 assists All making their mark! ? https://t.co/o1GsWqphG7 — Sholy Nation Sports (@Sholynationsp) November 1, 2026

Rogers’ attacking contribution helps explain why he has already won over part of the stands. His numbers show a player who not only finds the net but can also create for his team-mates and influence the development of moves.

The combination of goals and assists shows how much influence he has in attack, while his ability to carry the ball and create danger makes him an important part of how the team functions.

There is nevertheless a difference between producing flashes of brilliance and delivering a complete performance over 90 minutes. That is precisely where the Englishman’s game can step up.

Rogers has shown he can change situations, but the next step is to sustain that influence more consistently, shaping matches without relying solely on isolated moments.

The player does not hide where he believes he needs to improve. In a recent interview, Rogers admitted that his efficiency in front of goal and his ability to convert the simplest chances are aspects that still deserve attention in his development.

‘I think being more clinical in front of goal, being more ruthless in and around the box, is something that previously I was a bit disappointed in myself because I’d score a nice goal every once in a while, but I wouldn’t score the easy goals.’

‘I’m trying to work on that here. I’m trying to improve in my final actions, so that’s my biggest one. I’m an attacker, so I try to score goals and assist and create chances. I want to keep improving. I’m not there yet but it’s a good start,’ he concluded.

The challenge: turning good moments into great performances

© Iconsport / David Klein / Sportimage

The assessment of Morgan Rogers also comes down to consistency. The Englishman has already shown that he can be decisive at different moments, but his attacking contribution can still translate into more complete performances.

The difference lies in being able to influence the game continuously, without his impact being concentrated in a few standout moments.

This room for improvement does not diminish the merit of what he is achieving. On the contrary, it shows the potential of a player who, despite carrying the weight of one of the most expensive signings in football history, has started the season with numbers and a leading role.

Rogers was expected to take on responsibility when he arrived at Chelsea, and his first months suggest he is living up to it.

The next stage, however, demands more than maintaining the current output. If he can improve his decision-making in the final moments and make better use of his chances in the box, Rogers could stop being only a player capable of producing great moments and become a dominant presence throughout matches.