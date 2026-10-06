How Morgan Rogers went from £1m Middlesbrough signing to £117m British record at Chelsea

When Manchester City sold Morgan Rogers to Middlesbrough for approximately £1m in the summer of 2023, the same week Cole Palmer — his closest friend from the club's academy — was leaving for Chelsea in a £42.5m deal, few would have predicted that the gap in their career trajectories would close within three years. This summer, Chelsea signed Rogers for £117m, a club record that also made him the most expensive British footballer in history and Palmer's team-mate at Stamford Bridge.

The distance between those two valuations is where the Rogers story sits: a career that included failed loan spells, a sacking that arrived a fortnight after he did, and a central midfielder at Bournemouth who did not know what to do with him.

Chelsea news: the loan spells that built Rogers

Rogers joined the Manchester City academy from West Bromwich Albion at 16 and made his first appearance in senior football during the 2020-21 League One season with Lincoln City, where manager Michael Appleton — who had previously worked with him at West Brom — handed him his debut at 18. He played 28 competitive games, scored six goals, added two assists and was part of a Lincoln side that reached the League One play-off final.

Appleton remembers one episode above all others. Before a physical challenge against Portsmouth, a conversation broke out in the coaching staff about which player would pick up the opposition's most dangerous aerial threat at set pieces.

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'Without any hesitation, Morgan said: "Put me on one of them — I'll head that ball out of our box." And that was a teenager on his first loan spell,' Appleton recalled. 'He took the defensive side as seriously as trying to create something in the opposition's box. For me, that is a great example of who he is as a person and a player.'

Chelsea news: the spells that did not work — and why they still mattered

Bournemouth signed Rogers on loan for 2021-22 with an option to buy for £9m tied to promotion. He made 17 competitive appearances, scored one goal, and the option was never triggered. Former Bournemouth scout Des Taylor explained the problem: Scott Parker's system did not accommodate the number ten role Rogers was signed to fill, and the midfielder spent much of the season playing positions that did not suit him.

'We saw his qualities at Lincoln, but it was not entirely clear what kind of player he would become,' Taylor said. 'He was a victim of a transitional period. It was not Scott's fault — it simply did not work.'

A return to Manchester City and a subsequent injury complicated the next chapter further. In January 2023, Rogers joined Blackpool to reunite with Appleton — who was then sacked a fortnight after his arrival. Rogers played 22 competitive matches at a club that changed managers multiple times during the campaign and were relegated. He scored one goal.

'It was not a great situation for either of us,' Appleton said. 'He was patient, I was patient as he recovered from a summer injury, we finally got back together, and then I was gone.'

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Chelsea news: from Middlesbrough to Manchester City's former friend and back

The move to Middlesbrough in 2023 proved decisive. Under Michael Carrick, Rogers received consistent minutes and made a significant impression in the League Cup, scoring five times as the club reached the semi-finals. That form earned him a move to Aston Villa in the January window for an initial £8m, with bonuses that could take the fee to approximately £16m.

At Villa Park, Rogers spent two and a half years, making 125 competitive appearances and scoring 31 goals. He helped the club finish fourth in the Premier League and win the Europa League, before Chelsea moved in the summer of 2026 with their record fee.

Former Bournemouth team-mate Steve Cook, who watched the journey unfold, offered the clearest summary.

'He is a great example of the fact that not every path is straightforward. You need setbacks to create hunger and to make you appreciate what you have. He worked hard, listened, wanted to learn and wanted to prove people wrong.'

Rogers's own reflection was equally direct. 'I needed to get out of my comfort zone and find out what kind of player I would be in professional football. One thing I learned during those difficult loan spells is that I genuinely do not care what people say about me. I only care about what I can control.'