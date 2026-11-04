Sunderland vs. Dinamo Zagreb: How to watch Europa League game, date, time, live stream, TV channel

Sunderland and Dinamo Zagreb continue their respective Europa League campaigns with a league phase fixture on Thursday night.

With both clubs experiencing disappointing seasons, this will be viewed as a key match by the hierarchies at both clubs.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the match at the home of the Premier League team.

What time does Sunderland vs. Dinamo Zagreb kick off?

The match between Sunderland and Dinamo Zagreb will kick off at 8pm, UK time.

Where is Sunderland vs. Dinamo Zagreb being played?

This Europa League match will take place at the Stadium of Light, the home ground of Sunderland.

Boasting a capacity of 49,000, the stadium is no stranger to hosting major fixtures, with three senior England men's fixtures having being held at the Stadium of Light between 1999 and 2016.

How to watch Sunderland vs. Dinamo Zagreb in the UK

TV channels

Sunderland's showdown with the Croatian giants will be shown on TNT Sports 1 for viewers in the UK, with coverage also available on TNT Sports Ultimate.

Online streaming

Fans with access to TNT Sports can stream the match through HBO Max provided their subscription includes the relevant sports coverage.

Highlights

Match highlights will be available through TNT Sports' digital platforms and YouTube channel, while both clubs are also expected to share footage and reaction through their official channels.

What is at stake for Sunderland and Dinamo Zagreb?

If reports are to be believed, Sunderland's owners intend to keep faith with Regis Le Bris, reward for the job that he did in getting the Black Cats into Europe.

However, Sunderland sit at the bottom of the Premier League table with five points from nine matches.

On a more positive note, Sunderland have impressed in the Europa League, earning seven points from fixtures versus AZ Alkmaar, Torreense and Lech Poznan.

Meanwhile, Dinamo Zagreb have accumulated four points from games against Hapoel Beer Sheva, Anderlecht and NEC Nijmegen.

Nevertheless, that did not stop the club's board from sacking Mario Kovacevic earlier this week, a consequence of losing to eighth-placed Runes in the Croatian top flight last time out.

Dinamo Zagreb sit in second position in the league table, four points behind Hadjuk Split.

> Click here to read our full match preview, including team news and score prediction