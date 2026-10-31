Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris falls in love with best 'version' of Omar Alderete following Brentford display

Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris has heaped praise on defender Omar Alderete following impressive recent performances.

The Black Cats are currently sitting bottom of the Premier League standings as the November international break approaches after winning just one of their opening eight top-flight contests of the term.

There was momentary relief from the stresses of an impending relegation battle on Wednesday night, though, when Luke O'Nien and company secured a 3-2 victory over Brentford in the EFL Cup.

A sparsely-populated Stadium of Light watched on as first-half goals from Chemsdine Talbi, Timur Tuterov and Malick Fofana put Sunderland out of the reach of a Bees side who wasted a good chance to progress towards a major trophy.

Looking to record back-to-back successes for the first time this season, the Black Cats make the trip to relegation rivals Coventry City on Saturday afternoon, when the visitors could move off the bottom of the rankings.

© Iconsport / Sandra Ruhaut

'I like this version' - Le Bris discusses Alderete form

Sunderland made 11 changes for the cup triumph over Brentford earlier in the week, with Paraguay international Alderete coming into the XI at centre-back alongside Austria's Kevin Danso.

Despite being replaced at the 60-minute mark, the 29-year-old was able to record nine defensive contributions for the Black Cats as they booked a spot in the quarter finals of the competition.

Discussing the positive display of Alderete, Sunderland boss Le Bris said:"[I am] happy. We spoke about the style of play. We try to press high, it is more or less the trend of the Premier League.

"You press up, and it means your opponent will go long. If your centre-backs are not strong, consistent and able to manage one-vs-ones, it is over. It is a question of momentum. We are humans.

"You cannot be at your top consistently. Omar yesterday, wow. Thank you Omar. I like this version.”

© Imago / Action Plus

Alderete's next step

Following a standout performance in the EFL Cup, Alderete will be targeting a return to the Premier League starting XI, with the Paraguay star starting just once in the top flight so far this term.

The Black Cats are likely to be flirting with defensive alterations after a disappointing opening to the campaign, with the long-serving O'Nien and Nordi Mukiele hardly untouchable forces at the back.

That being said, Sunderland kept a clean sheet at Leeds United last time out in the Premier League and may not wish to tinker with a back four which stumbled to a shutout.