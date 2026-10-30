Team News: Coventry vs. Brighton injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Coventry City will welcome Sunderland to Coventry Building Society Arena on Saturday in a crucial battle at the bottom of the Premier League.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.
COVENTRY CITY vs. SUNDERLAND
COVENTRY CITY
Out: Haji Wright (quad), Luke Woolfenden (knee), Josh Eccles (ankle), Aurele Amenda (calf)
Doubtful: Bobby Thomas (calf)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Rushworth; Van Ewijk, Mfuni, Pinnock, Dasilva; Grimes, Onyeka; Thomas-Asante, Rudoni, Mason-Clark; Awoniyi
SUNDERLAND
Out: Dan Ballard (hamstring), Romaine Mundle (knee)
Doubtful: Wilson Isidor (undisclosed), Jocelin Ta Bi (calf), Omar Alderete (knock), Juan Angulo (knock), Nordi Mukiele (knock)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Roefs; Mukiele, O'Nien, Alderete, Reinildo; Sadiki, Xhaka; Rigg, Diarra, Angulo; Brobbey