Premier League Gameweek 9
Coventry
Oct 31, 2026 3.00pm
3
1
HT : 2 0
FT The Coventry Building Society Arena
Sunderland
  • Victor Torp 7' yellowcard
  • Tatsuhiro Sakamoto 17' goal
  • Taiwo Awoniyi 37' goal
  • Jack Rudoni 52' goal
  • Tatsuhiro Sakamoto 55' yellowcard
  • goal Enzo Le Fée 67'
  • yellowcard Omar Alderete 90'+4'
  • redcard Omar Alderete 90'+9'

Team News: Coventry vs. Brighton injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Coventry vs. Brighton injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
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Coventry City will welcome Sunderland to Coventry Building Society Arena on Saturday in a crucial battle at the bottom of the Premier League.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

COVENTRY CITY vs. SUNDERLAND

COVENTRY CITY

Out: Haji Wright (quad), Luke Woolfenden (knee), Josh Eccles (ankle), Aurele Amenda (calf)

Doubtful: Bobby Thomas (calf)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Rushworth; Van Ewijk, Mfuni, Pinnock, Dasilva; Grimes, Onyeka; Thomas-Asante, Rudoni, Mason-Clark; Awoniyi

SUNDERLAND

Out: Dan Ballard (hamstring), Romaine Mundle (knee)

Doubtful: Wilson Isidor (undisclosed), Jocelin Ta Bi (calf), Omar Alderete (knock), Juan Angulo (knock), Nordi Mukiele (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Roefs; Mukiele, O'Nien, Alderete, Reinildo; Sadiki, Xhaka; Rigg, Diarra, Angulo; Brobbey

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