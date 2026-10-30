Team News: Brentford vs. Nottingham Forest injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Brentford will be aiming to overcome their recent habit of surrendering leads when they host a goal-shy Nottingham Forest side in West London on Saturday.
While Keith Andrews's sixth-placed Bees have managed just one victory in their last seven league outings, Oliver Glasner's Tricky Trees arrive desperate to end a four-match winless run and drag themselves out of the relegation zone.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for both clubs.
BRENTFORD vs. NOTT'M FOREST
BRENTFORD
Out: Yehor Yarmolyuk (suspension), Joshua Dasilva (thigh), Antoni Milambo (knee), Rico Henry (thigh), Kaye Furo (foot)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kelleher; Kayode, Ajer, Van den Berg, Lewis-Potter; Janelt, Sangare; Ouattara, Jensen, Schade; Igor Thiago
NOTT'M FOREST
Out: Igor Jesus (calf) and Nicolo Savona (knee)
Doubtful: Nicolas Dominguez (muscle), Neco Williams (elbow)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sels; Cunha, Milenkovic, Murillo; Munoz, McAtee, Schlager, Netz; Ndoye, Gibbs-White; Delap