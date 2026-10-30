Team News: Brentford vs. Nottingham Forest injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Brentford will be aiming to overcome their recent habit of surrendering leads when they host a goal-shy Nottingham Forest side in West London on Saturday.

While Keith Andrews's sixth-placed Bees have managed just one victory in their last seven league outings, Oliver Glasner's Tricky Trees arrive desperate to end a four-match winless run and drag themselves out of the relegation zone.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for both clubs.

BRENTFORD

Out: Yehor Yarmolyuk (suspension), Joshua Dasilva (thigh), Antoni Milambo (knee), Rico Henry (thigh), Kaye Furo (foot)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kelleher; Kayode, Ajer, Van den Berg, Lewis-Potter; Janelt, Sangare; Ouattara, Jensen, Schade; Igor Thiago

NOTT'M FOREST

Out: Igor Jesus (calf) and Nicolo Savona (knee)

Doubtful: Nicolas Dominguez (muscle), Neco Williams (elbow)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sels; Cunha, Milenkovic, Murillo; Munoz, McAtee, Schlager, Netz; Ndoye, Gibbs-White; Delap