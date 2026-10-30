Premier League Gameweek 9
Brentford
Oct 31, 2026 3.00pm
2
0
HT : 1 0
FT Gtech Community Stadium
Nott'm Forest
  • Nikola Milenković 30' goal
  • Michael Kayode 68' yellowcard
  • Igor Thiago 76' goal
  • yellowcard Nikola Milenković 36'
  • yellowcard Daniel Muñoz 64'
  • yellowcard James McAtee 83'

Team News: Brentford vs. Nottingham Forest injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Brentford vs. Nott'm Forest injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Brentford will be aiming to overcome their recent habit of surrendering leads when they host a goal-shy Nottingham Forest side in West London on Saturday.

While Keith Andrews's sixth-placed Bees have managed just one victory in their last seven league outings, Oliver Glasner's Tricky Trees arrive desperate to end a four-match winless run and drag themselves out of the relegation zone.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for both clubs.

BRENTFORD vs. NOTT'M FOREST

BRENTFORD

OutYehor Yarmolyuk (suspension), Joshua Dasilva (thigh), Antoni Milambo (knee), Rico Henry (thigh), Kaye Furo (foot)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kelleher; Kayode, Ajer, Van den Berg, Lewis-Potter; Janelt, Sangare; Ouattara, Jensen, Schade; Igor Thiago

NOTT'M FOREST

Out: Igor Jesus (calf) and Nicolo Savona (knee)

Doubtful: Nicolas Dominguez (muscle), Neco Williams (elbow)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sels; Cunha, Milenkovic, Murillo; Munoz, McAtee, Schlager, Netz; Ndoye, Gibbs-White; Delap

 

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