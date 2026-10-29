Nottingham Forest predicted lineup vs. Brentford: Chris Wood or Liam Delap decision made by Oliver Glasner

Nottingham Forest boss Oliver Glasner faces an intriguing selection dilemma in attack between Liam Delap and Chris Wood ahead of Saturday's trip to Brentford, but the Austrian tactician is expected to keep faith with the former.

Delap will be desperate to repay that trust by finding the back of the net, having scored only one league goal since his arrival from Chelsea.

The combative forward will be supported in the final third by Morgan Gibbs-White and Dan Ndoye, with the Swiss attacker currently serving as the only Forest player to have found the net more than once this term.

Gibbs-White has already registered two assists this season, and the Englishman will hope to provide the decisive creative quality required to unlock the home defence this weekend.

In terms of team news, Nicolas Dominguez could return to the matchday squad following a muscle injury, while Nico Williams is also understood to be nearing a comeback after landing awkwardly on his elbow.

However, the visitors are likely to remain without the services of Igor Jesus and Nicolo Savona due to respective calf and knee issues.

With Dominguez likely to be eased back into action, James McAtee and Xaver Schlager should anchor the engine room, flanked by dynamic wing-backs Daniel Munoz and Luca Netz.

Further back, a robust three-man rearguard comprising Tiago Cunha, Nikola Milenkovic and Murillo will be tasked with protecting first-choice goalkeeper Matz Sels between the sticks.

Nottingham Forest possible starting lineup:

Sels; Cunha, Milenkovic, Murillo; Munoz, McAtee, Schlager, Netz; Ndoye, Gibbs-White; Delap

> Predicted Brentford lineup vs. Nott'm Forest