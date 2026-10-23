Premier League injuries and suspensions: Every out and doubtful player for gameweek eight

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Premier League injury, suspension list: Every absentee and doubt for GW8
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Friday night Premier League football hits TV screens in gameweek eight of the 2026-27 season, which commences with Ipswich Town taking on Nottingham Forest at Portman Road.

Four fixtures follow in the Saturday round, as Manchester City firstly aim to temporarily open up a six-point lead at the top of the Premier League table when they hit the road to meet Aston Villa.

However, whatever Man City do, Arsenal can respond to a couple of hours later when they host Everton in just one of two 3pm kickoffs this weekend; Coventry City draw swords against Fulham at the CBS Arena in the other.

Saturday's action concludes with a blockbuster London derby between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge, before 10 teams take to the field in an unmissable Sunday spectacle.

Liverpool and Manchester United are among them, facing off against Brighton & Hove Albion and Bournemouth respectively, while Hull City vs. Brentford, Sunderland vs. Leeds United and Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle United completes gameweek eight.

Here, Sports Mole provides a comprehensive injury and suspension list for the next round of Premier League games, running through every player out or doubtful this weekend.

Premier League Gameweek 8 – Injury & Suspension Tracker
Last updated: October 23, 2026 · All 20 clubs
Out Confirmed absent
Doubt Fitness concern / late test
Susp Suspended
Arsenal
Bukayo Saka (Quad) Out
Christos Tzolis (Hamstring) Out
William Saliba (Back) Out
Aston Villa
Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Hamstring) Out
Amadou Onana (Knee) Out
Matteo Ruggeri (Hamstring) Out
Johan Manzambi (Unspecified) Doubt
Bournemouth
Alex Scott (Tendon) Out
Alex Toth (Hamstring) Out
Julian Araujo (Thigh) Out
Veljko Milosavljevic (Knee) Out
Eli Kroupi (Foot) Doubt
Brentford
Antoni Milambo (Knee) Out
Josh Dasilva (Hamstring) Out
Kaye Furo (Knee) Out
Vitaly Janelt Susp
Yehor Yarmolyuk Susp
Brighton and Hove Albion
Evan Ferguson (Ankle) Out
Femi Azeez (Hamstring) Out
Kaoru Mitoma (Hamstring) Out
Stefanos Tzimas (Knee) Out
Mats Wieffer (Knee) Doubt
Yankuba Minteh (Leg) Doubt
Zadok Yohanna (Unspecified) Out
Pascal Struijk (Hamstring) Doubt
Chelsea
Emiliano Martinez (Jaw) Out
Emmanuel Emegha (Hamstring) Out
Jamie Gittens (Ankle) Out
Pep Chavarria (Muscle) Out
Reece James (Knee) Out
Coventry City
Aurele Amenda (Calf) Out
Haji Wright (Quad) Out
Josh Eccles (Ankle) Out
Luke Woolfenden (Knee) Out
Crystal Palace
Chadi Riad (Knee) Out
Quinten Timber (Unspecified) Out
Takehiro Tomiyasu (Calf) Out
Axel Disasi Susp
Dean Henderson (Ankle) Doubt
Jean-Philippe Mateta (Hamstring) Doubt
Everton
Jarrad Branthwaite (Unspecified) Doubt
Fulham
Ryan Sessegnon Susp
Hull City
Charlie Hughes (Groin) Out
Darko Gyabi (Thigh) Out
Ilyas Ansah (Back) Out
Jack Butland (Shoulder) Out
Matt Targett (Ankle) Out
Nobel Mendy (Groin) Out
Lucas Gourna-Douath (Calf) Doubt
Mohamed-Ali Cho (Thigh) Doubt
Ipswich Town
Sasa Lukic (Groin) Out
Leeds United
Joe Rodon (Hamstring) Out
Mateo Joseph (Knee) Out
Anton Stach (Foot) Doubt
Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Foot) Doubt
Noah Okafor (Adductor) Doubt
Liverpool
Conor Bradley (Knee) Out
Dominik Szoboszlai (Hamstring) Out
Giovanni Leoni (Knee) Out
Hugo Ekitike (Achilles) Out
Jeremie Frimpong (Hamstring) Out
Victor Munoz (Knock) Doubt
Manchester City
Antoine Semenyo (Knee) Out
Mateo Kovacic (Unspecified) Doubt
Matheus Nunes (Unspecified) Doubt
Nico O'Reilly (Back) Doubt
Manchester United
Benjamin Sesko (Calf) Out
Kobbie Mainoo (Unknown) Out
Luke Shaw (Unknown) Out
Manuel Ugarte (Knee) Out
Patrick Dorgu (Hamstring) Out
Lisandro Martinez (Thigh) Doubt
Marcus Rashford (Hip) Doubt
Newcastle United
Ewen Jaouen (Hamstring) Out
Jacob Ramsey (Thigh) Out
Tino Livramento (Unknown) Out
Anthony Elanga (Unknown) Doubt
Mathias Fernandez-Pardo (Illness) Doubt
Nottingham Forest
Igor Jesus (Calf) Out
Nicolo Savona (Knee) Out
Sunderland
Dan Ballard (Hamstring) Out
Romaine Mundle (Knee) Out
Thomas Meunier (Groin) Out
Wilson Isidor (Knock) Out
Kevin Danso Susp
Brian Brobbey (Hamstring) Doubt
Tottenham Hotspur
Destiny Udogie (Knee) Out
Lucas Bergvall (Knee) Out
Mykhailo Mudryk (Ankle) Out
Savinho (Muscle) Out
Wilson Odobert (Knee) Out
Xavi Simons (Knee) Out
Rodrigo Bentancur Susp
Dejan Kulusevski (Knee) Doubt
James Maddison (Unspecified) Doubt
Sources: Premier League manager press conferences, October 21–23, 2026
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