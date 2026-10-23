Premier League injuries and suspensions: Every out and doubtful player for gameweek eight

Friday night Premier League football hits TV screens in gameweek eight of the 2026-27 season, which commences with Ipswich Town taking on Nottingham Forest at Portman Road.
Four fixtures follow in the Saturday round, as Manchester City firstly aim to temporarily open up a six-point lead at the top of the Premier League table when they hit the road to meet Aston Villa.
However, whatever Man City do, Arsenal can respond to a couple of hours later when they host Everton in just one of two 3pm kickoffs this weekend; Coventry City draw swords against Fulham at the CBS Arena in the other.
Saturday's action concludes with a blockbuster London derby between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge, before 10 teams take to the field in an unmissable Sunday spectacle.
Liverpool and Manchester United are among them, facing off against Brighton & Hove Albion and Bournemouth respectively, while Hull City vs. Brentford, Sunderland vs. Leeds United and Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle United completes gameweek eight.
Here, Sports Mole provides a comprehensive injury and suspension list for the next round of Premier League games, running through every player out or doubtful this weekend.
|Arsenal
|Bukayo Saka (Quad)
|Out
|Christos Tzolis (Hamstring)
|Out
|William Saliba (Back)
|Out
|Aston Villa
|Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Hamstring)
|Out
|Amadou Onana (Knee)
|Out
|Matteo Ruggeri (Hamstring)
|Out
|Johan Manzambi (Unspecified)
|Doubt
|Bournemouth
|Alex Scott (Tendon)
|Out
|Alex Toth (Hamstring)
|Out
|Julian Araujo (Thigh)
|Out
|Veljko Milosavljevic (Knee)
|Out
|Eli Kroupi (Foot)
|Doubt
|Brentford
|Antoni Milambo (Knee)
|Out
|Josh Dasilva (Hamstring)
|Out
|Kaye Furo (Knee)
|Out
|Vitaly Janelt
|Susp
|Yehor Yarmolyuk
|Susp
|Brighton and Hove Albion
|Evan Ferguson (Ankle)
|Out
|Femi Azeez (Hamstring)
|Out
|Kaoru Mitoma (Hamstring)
|Out
|Stefanos Tzimas (Knee)
|Out
|Mats Wieffer (Knee)
|Doubt
|Yankuba Minteh (Leg)
|Doubt
|Zadok Yohanna (Unspecified)
|Out
|Pascal Struijk (Hamstring)
|Doubt
|Chelsea
|Emiliano Martinez (Jaw)
|Out
|Emmanuel Emegha (Hamstring)
|Out
|Jamie Gittens (Ankle)
|Out
|Pep Chavarria (Muscle)
|Out
|Reece James (Knee)
|Out
|Coventry City
|Aurele Amenda (Calf)
|Out
|Haji Wright (Quad)
|Out
|Josh Eccles (Ankle)
|Out
|Luke Woolfenden (Knee)
|Out
|Crystal Palace
|Chadi Riad (Knee)
|Out
|Quinten Timber (Unspecified)
|Out
|Takehiro Tomiyasu (Calf)
|Out
|Axel Disasi
|Susp
|Dean Henderson (Ankle)
|Doubt
|Jean-Philippe Mateta (Hamstring)
|Doubt
|Everton
|Jarrad Branthwaite (Unspecified)
|Doubt
|Fulham
|Ryan Sessegnon
|Susp
|Hull City
|Charlie Hughes (Groin)
|Out
|Darko Gyabi (Thigh)
|Out
|Ilyas Ansah (Back)
|Out
|Jack Butland (Shoulder)
|Out
|Matt Targett (Ankle)
|Out
|Nobel Mendy (Groin)
|Out
|Lucas Gourna-Douath (Calf)
|Doubt
|Mohamed-Ali Cho (Thigh)
|Doubt
|Ipswich Town
|Sasa Lukic (Groin)
|Out
|Leeds United
|Joe Rodon (Hamstring)
|Out
|Mateo Joseph (Knee)
|Out
|Anton Stach (Foot)
|Doubt
|Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Foot)
|Doubt
|Noah Okafor (Adductor)
|Doubt
|Liverpool
|Conor Bradley (Knee)
|Out
|Dominik Szoboszlai (Hamstring)
|Out
|Giovanni Leoni (Knee)
|Out
|Hugo Ekitike (Achilles)
|Out
|Jeremie Frimpong (Hamstring)
|Out
|Victor Munoz (Knock)
|Doubt
|Manchester City
|Antoine Semenyo (Knee)
|Out
|Mateo Kovacic (Unspecified)
|Doubt
|Matheus Nunes (Unspecified)
|Doubt
|Nico O'Reilly (Back)
|Doubt
|Manchester United
|Benjamin Sesko (Calf)
|Out
|Kobbie Mainoo (Unknown)
|Out
|Luke Shaw (Unknown)
|Out
|Manuel Ugarte (Knee)
|Out
|Patrick Dorgu (Hamstring)
|Out
|Lisandro Martinez (Thigh)
|Doubt
|Marcus Rashford (Hip)
|Doubt
|Newcastle United
|Ewen Jaouen (Hamstring)
|Out
|Jacob Ramsey (Thigh)
|Out
|Tino Livramento (Unknown)
|Out
|Anthony Elanga (Unknown)
|Doubt
|Mathias Fernandez-Pardo (Illness)
|Doubt
|Nottingham Forest
|Igor Jesus (Calf)
|Out
|Nicolo Savona (Knee)
|Out
|Sunderland
|Dan Ballard (Hamstring)
|Out
|Romaine Mundle (Knee)
|Out
|Thomas Meunier (Groin)
|Out
|Wilson Isidor (Knock)
|Out
|Kevin Danso
|Susp
|Brian Brobbey (Hamstring)
|Doubt
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Destiny Udogie (Knee)
|Out
|Lucas Bergvall (Knee)
|Out
|Mykhailo Mudryk (Ankle)
|Out
|Savinho (Muscle)
|Out
|Wilson Odobert (Knee)
|Out
|Xavi Simons (Knee)
|Out
|Rodrigo Bentancur
|Susp
|Dejan Kulusevski (Knee)
|Doubt
|James Maddison (Unspecified)
|Doubt