Premier League injuries and suspensions: Every out and doubtful player for gameweek eight

Friday night Premier League football hits TV screens in gameweek eight of the 2026-27 season, which commences with Ipswich Town taking on Nottingham Forest at Portman Road.

Four fixtures follow in the Saturday round, as Manchester City firstly aim to temporarily open up a six-point lead at the top of the Premier League table when they hit the road to meet Aston Villa.

However, whatever Man City do, Arsenal can respond to a couple of hours later when they host Everton in just one of two 3pm kickoffs this weekend; Coventry City draw swords against Fulham at the CBS Arena in the other.

Saturday's action concludes with a blockbuster London derby between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge, before 10 teams take to the field in an unmissable Sunday spectacle.

Liverpool and Manchester United are among them, facing off against Brighton & Hove Albion and Bournemouth respectively, while Hull City vs. Brentford, Sunderland vs. Leeds United and Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle United completes gameweek eight.

Here, Sports Mole provides a comprehensive injury and suspension list for the next round of Premier League games, running through every player out or doubtful this weekend.