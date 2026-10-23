Tottenham injury news: Roberto De Zerbi provides mixed fitness update ahead of Chelsea trip

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Roberto De Zerbi has provided a mixed injury update ahead of his team's Premier League trip to Chelsea on Saturday evening.

Spurs are looking to enjoy back-to-back league wins after securing a 3-1 success over newly-promoted Coventry City on Monday night, when playmaker James Maddison opened the scoring on his first start in over 500 days.

Next up for the Lilywhites is a short journey across the capital to Stamford Bridge, where Chelsea will be aiming to build on a hard-fought 2-0 win at Everton last weekend, with Portugal international Pedro Neto scoring both goals.

Tottenham have been plagued by injuries during De Zerbi's reign at the club, however, the return of Maddison to the starting XI was a real boost against Coventry, with the former Sky Blue netting an excellent long-range curler.

Spurs' first victory of the 2026-27 season in the Premier League at the seventh attempt lifted them out of the relegation zone on Monday night, with the North Londoners currently in 16th spot on six points after seven contests.

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De Zerbi provides Porro, Maddison, Udogie updates

Speaking to the gathered media in his pre-match press conference on Friday (October 23) ahead of the Chelsea trip, Tottenham head coach De Zerbi revealed that Spanish full-back Pedro Porro is ready to return to action.

The 2026 World Cup winner has missed the past two matches for the Lilywhites - the draw at Manchester United and the victory over Coventry - due to a hamstring problem picked up against Aston Villa on September 19.

However, there is not a full complement of options at the disposal of De Zerbi in defensive areas, though, as Italy international Destiny Udogie is set to be sidelined for back-to-back games because of a knee issue.

There is also less-than-ideal news on the fitness on Monday night goalscorer Maddison, with De Zerbi stating that: "In the first three days Maddison did not work with us. I do not know if he is ready for tomorrow."

Finishing on a positive note, both left-back Andy Robertson and attacker Omar Marmoush have recovered from injuries sustained against the Sky Blues, with the pair likely to start at Stamford Bridge this weekend.

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Tottenham possible changes vs. Chelsea

With the experienced Porro ready for selection, Jan Paul Van Hecke is likely to be displaced from the right-back slot, but it remains to be seen whether the Dutchman moves to the centre of defence or the bench.

Tosin Adarabioyo made his maiden Premier League start for Tottenham in the victory over Coventry, and De Zerbi may opt to keep the former Chelsea defender in the XI alongside the speedy Micky van de Ven.

Maddison's possible absence would force a change in Spurs' attacking strategy, with Mathys Tel or former Blues midfielder Conor Gallagher potentially entering the visiting side for a high-profile London derby at Stamford Bridge.