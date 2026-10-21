Tottenham Hotspur injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Chelsea: Pedro Porro, Savio, Lucas Bergvall latest

Tottenham Hotspur will continue their Premier League campaign with a clash against London rivals Chelsea on Saturday evening.

Spurs are 16th in the Premier League table, picking up six points from their first seven matches, while Chelsea are fourth in the division on 13 points.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Tottenham's latest injury and suspension news ahead of their meeting with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Mykhaylo Mudryk

© Iconsport / PA Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: November 7 (vs. Leeds United)

An ankle injury sustained in training is still sidelining Mudryk, with the attacker not expected to be back on the field until the early stages of November.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Simons suffered a severe knee injury back in April, and the Netherlands international will not be available for selection until the early stages of 2027.

Wilson Odobert

© Imago / News Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Odobert is another Tottenham player sidelined due to a serious knee injury, but the attacker is expected to be back on the pitch before the end of 2026.

© Iconsport / Harvey Murphy/News Images

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: October 24 (vs. Chelsea)

Porro has recently been sidelined due to a hamstring issue, but the Spain international could make his return to the squad against Chelsea.

Savio

© Iconsport / PA Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: Unknown

Savio is facing a period on the sidelines with a muscular problem, and he faces a battle to be back on the field before the end of November.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: November 7 (vs. Leeds United)

Bergvall is currently sidelined for Tottenham due to a knee injury, with the midfielder not expected to be back until the clash with Leeds in November.

Destiny Udogie

© Imago / Visionhaus

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: October 24 (vs. Chelsea)

Tottenham need to make a late check on the fitness of Udogie, with the defender suffering a knee injury in the recent clash with Manchester United.

TOTTENHAM SUSPENSION LIST

Rodrigo Bentancur

© Imago / News Images

Status: Out

Possible return date: November 7 (vs. Leeds United)

Bentancur remains suspended for Tottenham following his red card in the team's 1-1 draw with Man United earlier this month.