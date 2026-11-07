Tottenham to lodge 'formal complaint' over Jayden Bogle VAR decision after Mathys Tel injury update

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly intend to complain to Pro Ref after Leeds United's Jayden Bogle controversially escaped a red card in Saturday's Premier League clash.

Spurs' top-flight revival was nipped in the bud in a 1-0 loss to Leeds at Elland Road, where Noah Okafor struck the decisive goal for Daniel Farke's side in the second half.

However, Tottenham were aggrieved that the game finished 11 versus 11, as Leeds right-back Bogle caught Mathys Tel on the back of his ankle with a dreadful studs-up challenge in the first half.

Referee John Brooks did not deem the incident punishment-worthy at the time, though, while VAR official Tony Harrington elected not to send the on-field official to the monitor either, determining that Bogle had not committed serious foul play.

The PL Match Centre on X released a transcript of the audio conversation between Harrington and Brooks, the former declaring that Bogle's tackle amounted to reckless rather than dangerous.

"I'm confirming the on-field decision of no red card. There’s a lack of speed going into the challenge and he’s stepping into the tackle. Confirming a reckless challenge," Harrington said.

Tottenham to 'formally complain' about Jayden Bogle red card

Should Jason Bogle have seen red for this challenge? ?? ? Stream live on TNT Sports & HBO Max https://t.co/fRCRh6tXYB https://t.co/fuK42Okkcz — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 7, 2026

However, BBC Sport states that Tottenham will lodge a formal complaint with the referees' body, as the Lilywhites unsurprisingly believe that Bogle should have been made to take the walk of shame.

Spurs will seek an explanation from Pro Ref as to why Bogle was allowed to stay on the pitch, although De Zerbi refused to criticise the officials and technology in his post-game interview.

"We have full confidence in the referee and VAR. I cannot say nothing more," De Zerbi told BBC Match of the Day, as Spurs suffered their fourth loss of the Premier League season.

The North London giants nevertheless remain in the top half of the Premier League table, although they will drop back down into the bottom 10 if either Ipswich Town or Aston Villa collect a point on Sunday.

What did Roberto De Zerbi say about Mathys Tel's injury?

© Iconsport / Mark Pain/Alamy

Tel was unable to carry on after feeling the full force of Bogle's studs, and the Frenchman had to be replaced by Dominic Solanke with 43 minutes gone at Elland Road.

De Zerbi had no positive news to share on Tel's condition at full time, suggesting that the Frenchman is set for a spell on the sidelines.

"Bad injury and now we have to make the medical check, and the next day we will know what is the problem," De Zerbi told reporters in his post-game press conference.

Tel was called up to the France Under-21 squad for November's fixtures against Italy and England, but the former Bayern Munich man will now almost certainly have to pull out of the selection.

Tel has scored one goal in 10 games so far this season for Tottenham, whose first game back after the international break comes at home to Ipswich Town on November 21.