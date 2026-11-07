Leeds United vs. Tottenham: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

Tottenham Hotspur will travel to face Leeds United at Elland Road on Saturday in their final Premier League game before the November international break.

Spurs are ninth in the Premier League with 12 points, whereas their hosts are 12th with 11 points, and a win for either would significantly ease relegation fears ahead of the busy winter schedule.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Leeds United vs. Tottenham kick off?

The Premier League match will kick off at 12.30pm UK time on Saturday.

Where is Leeds United vs. Tottenham being played?

Tottenham will travel to Leeds United's Elland Road, a stadium with a capacity of 37,633.

How to watch Leeds United vs. Tottenham in the UK

TV channels

The Premier League match will be shown live on TNT Sports 1.

Online streaming

Viewers can stream the action live via HBO Max if they have subscribed to a package that includes TNT Sports.

TNT Sports is also available as an add-on for Amazon's Prime Video app.

Highlights

Goals will be posted on the FootballOnTNT X account, while highlights will also be uploaded to the TNT Sports Football YouTube channel after the match.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, BBC One's Match of the Day programme will begin at 10.55pm and run until midnight

What is at stake for Leeds United and Tottenham?

Tottenham have finally found form under Roberto De Zerbi, with the club having won each of their last three league games.

Some fans were concerned about the possibility of relegation at the start of the season, but a win on the weekend could see Spurs rise as high as sixth.

A European charge should be seen as a successful campaign, and it would no doubt be seen as a successful season from Leeds, who could move as high as seventh with an additional three points.

Daniel Farke's main goal will be to avoid demotion yet again, especially as they are only four points ahead of 18th-placed Crystal Palace, and he may even be tempted to accept a draw on Saturday.